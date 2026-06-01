ESPN India at 10: Best stories - 'They fought like girls', 'India's rugby revolution' and more

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Ten years is a lot of stories. A lot of good stories, a lot of great stories. It was hard to cull out ten of our favourites but we went for a mix of history, geography, the happy and the sad, heroes and sheroes, the technical and the emotional, the mainstream and the outliers.

As ESPN India celebrates 10 years, we feature a selection of the best writing from our desk:

Amid a disappointing Indian showing at the Rio 2016 Olympics, three athletes stood up and made the nation pay attention. Sharda Ugra wrote on PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar and how they "re-wrote the rules of how we will always view these Games".

There is nothing quite as brutal in elite sport as pre-and-mid-competition weight cutting in combat sports, the process that takes out up to 10 per cent of their body mass. Jonathan Selvaraj dived into the science and pain and sacrifice behind it all (and ended up writing the ultimate reference on weight cuts).

Susan Ninan travelled deep into the depths of Odisha to discover that a sport once played exclusively by the British rulers is giving women in India, especially those from the most disadvantaged communities, a sense of empowerment and self-belief.

Kids in Meera's ancestral village Gopalpur are drawn to the curious, egg-shaped ball and she is only happy to play along. Bhagyarathi Panda

On Sania Mirza's retirement, Zenia D'Cunha delved into the life and career and legacy of a trailblazer, a rebel, a champion. Zenia went in search of, and found, the answer to the question so many have asked: 'What made Sania Mirza who she is?'

In this final episode of a series that explored how COVID-19 and the lockdown that followed it affected India's sporting ecosystem, Anirudh Menon explored the age-old sport of snake boat racing in Kerala and the dynamic changes the sport had been going through even before the pandemic struck.

Osman Samiuddin captured the improbable essence of Arshad Nadeem: an Olympic champion who barely fits the conventional model of an elite modern athlete; a torchbearer who fought an apathetic system, decaying tradition of sport, and sheer lack of facilities. This is the tale of one man leaving a legacy like no other.

Arshad Nadeem won Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medal at the Olympics in the men's javelin throw event. Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Paralympics is an event that celebrates the impossible being done in the face of odds that most of us can barely comprehend, one that celebrates finding sporting excellence in people who were ignored as incapable of producing it. Here Anirudh Menon wrote on the person who captures that Paralympic essence better than anyone: Sheetal Devi.

Dipa Karmakar was the "most unexpected" presence in India's Rio Olympic contingent. Here Sharda Ugra peeled away at her life, her career, and how her unquenchable thirst for glory made her go for one of the most dangerous vaults of all time, on the greatest stage of them all.

India national team footballer Chinglensana 'Sana' Singh talked to ESPN 10 months after a devastating (and still ongoing) burst of violence racked his home state of Manipur. Sana spoke about the trauma he and his family underwent, the struggle to set things back to normal and the realisation that, though they lost almost all their material possessions, they have each other.

On the fiftieth anniversary of India's first, and last, hockey World Cup gold. Anish Anand took us back in time through the words of Ashok Kumar, son of the greatest of them all -- and showcased just what it meant to the scion of hockey's first family. As Ashok said, "I never had the courage to show my Olympic bronze or World Cup silver medal [to his father, Dhyan Chand]."

Honourable mentions:

From outside the ESPN news desk came a rare piece as then Bengaluru FC media manager Kunaal Majgaonkar wrote about his experiences in North Korea.

Aaditya Narayan wrote the definitive profile of a youngster who would soon become the youngest chess world champion of all time.

Jayaditya Gupta wrote on how Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have risked everything - their future careers, their livelihoods, their wellbeing - for what they feel is right.

Sambit Bal wrote on the near-religious experience of watching Roger Federer in full flow, in the Australian Open final vs his great rival Rafael Nadal.

A controversial goal, a walk out, a forfeit and amidst the chaos Sunaadh Sagar quickly explained the legality of the refereeing decision that sparked it all.