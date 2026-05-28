Isle of Man TT 2026: Debutant rider dies in a crash

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Daniel Ingham died at the Isle of Man TT. via @ttracesofficial on X

A rider has died after a crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Daniel Ingham was involved in an incident on Wednesday evening in a qualifying session, and a statement from the race organisers on Thursday confirmed his passing.

Ingham was taking part in his first TT but was an experienced rider on the Mountain Course on the Isle of Man.

He had competed at the Manx Grand Prix since 2016, claiming numerous podiums and winning the Senior GP two years ago.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Daniel's family, loved ones, and friends. We would also like to send our heartfelt sympathies to his team," race organisers said.

"A popular and well-respected member of the road racing community, Daniel's passion for the sport was evident to all that knew him."

He is the second rider to lose his life racing on the Isle of Man this week.

Alan Oversby, aged 68, was competing in the Pre-TT Classic Road Races on Sunday, a day before the TT began. He was a veteran of 21 years at the Pre-TT Classic, and won his first race last year.

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Also on Thursday, the organisers confirmed their decision to suspend the Sidecar class from the rest of this year's meeting after early crashes.

Maria Costello and passenger Shaun Parker, then Ryan Crowe and passenger Callum Crowe, were both involved in separate accidents.

All four riders are described as "conscious and talking" by the organisers.

Costello is in a "serious but stable" condition, while Parker has injuries to his chest, leg, arm and face.

The Crowe brothers, the fastest duo in TT history, are also both still in hospital after their incident on Wednesday which brought out red flags, and ultimately resulted in the end of Sidecar racing at the event this year.

Eight spectators were also injured in a separate incident this week.

Thursday was a rest day at the TT before qualifying resumes on Friday.