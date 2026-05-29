          Sindhu, Sat-Chi, Lakshya, Dhruv-Tanisha in Singapore Open QF; Gukesh goes down to Carlsen: Indian Sports LIVE, May 29

          PV Sindhu. MOHD RASFAN / AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffMay 29, 2026, 03:50 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 29, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu, Satiwk-Chirag, Dhruv-Tanisha and Lakshya Sen are in quarterfinal action at the Singapore Open Super 750.

          • Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.

          • Shooting: Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is underway.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, Tanisha-Dhruv, Lakshya into QF at Singapore Open Super 750

          • Football: India (M) lost to Jamaica in Unity Cup semifinal.

          • Chess: Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus Carlsen in classical at Norway Chess

          • Wrestling: WFI moved SC against HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials

          • India at Asian U20 Athletics: Nipam wins 100m bronze

          • Shooting: Sakshi Padekar finishes seventh in her senior World Cup debut

          • Football: India drawn with Uzbekistan, Syria, Bangladesh in AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.