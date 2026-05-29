Sindhu, Sat-Chi, Lakshya, Dhruv-Tanisha in Singapore Open QF; Gukesh goes down to Carlsen: Indian Sports LIVE, May 29

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 29, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Satiwk-Chirag, Dhruv-Tanisha and Lakshya Sen are in quarterfinal action at the Singapore Open Super 750.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
Shooting: Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is underway.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, Tanisha-Dhruv, Lakshya into QF at Singapore Open Super 750
Football: India (M) lost to Jamaica in Unity Cup semifinal.
Chess: Praggnanandhaa beat Magnus Carlsen in classical at Norway Chess
Wrestling: WFI moved SC against HC order allowing Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials
India at Asian U20 Athletics: Nipam wins 100m bronze
Shooting: Sakshi Padekar finishes seventh in her senior World Cup debut
Football: India drawn with Uzbekistan, Syria, Bangladesh in AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers.