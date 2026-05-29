If Achraf Hakimi wins the Champions League against Arsenal, will he overtake Samuel Eto'o as Africa's greatest?

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Paris Saint-Germain defender and Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi walks into the 2026 Champions League final carrying more than the possibility of another European medal.

One more title would take him level with Samuel Eto'o on three UEFA Champions League crowns, a number that, in the context of African football, carries unusual weight.

Eto'o is not considered by many to be Africa's greatest footballer of all time simply because he won the Champions League three time... although that trio of final glories certainly goes a long way to underpinning his legacy.

His claim, of course, is broader than that; the goals, the longevity, the African Footballer of the Year awards, the two Africa Cup of Nations triumphs with Cameroon, the Olympic gold, the force of personality, the years spend among Europe's elite at Barcelona and Internazionale.

Eto'o was a central part of several classic team cycles -- at club and international level -- but it's the Champions League that's central to his legend.

He scored in the 2006 final against Arsenal, when he was Man of the Match, scored in the 2009 final against Manchester United, and transformed himself tactically under Jose Mourinho in 2010, sacrificing his own glory for function en route to a historic treble.

No other African player has scored in multiple UCL finals, Eto'o was the second to win multiple UCL crowns (after Geremi Njitap), the only to win it three times, the only to win it with different clubs (until last year), and the first to win it in consecutive years.

Eto'o's relationship with the business end of the Champions League is unmatched by Didier Drogba, by Yaya Toure, by George Weah, by Mohamed Salah, by Sadio Mané... or indeed any other player who enters the conversation of Africa's greatest of all time.

Achraf Hakimi and Samuel Eto'o at the CAF awards in 2018, where the Moroccan won the Youth Player of the Year award. Hakimi would go on to win the African PotY trophy in 2025. SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images

Hakimi enters the chat

However, Hakimi has already equalled two of those feats, and could match the other three on Saturday. Can a case be made that he's approaching the same territory as Eto'o?

Looking at club honours, the fullback has already won more major league titles than Eto'o (six vs four), although it appears unlikely that posterity will view PSG's regular processions to the French crown -- they've won five in a row -- with the same glow as the Cameroonian's triumphs with Barca in Spain and Inter in Italy.

Hakimi, a defender, also has two UCLs to Eto'o's three as things stand, with the Moroccan having scored in one final to Eto'o's two, although it's worth clarifying the nature of those victories.

While Hakimi got a winner's medal for Real Madrid's success in 2018, he only made two appearances in the UCL that year - both against Tottenham Hotspur in the group stage - and only made the matchday squad for one of Los Blancos' last nine matches of the campaign, missing the final.

In 99-00, Eto'o featured three times for Real in the group stage, before being sent to Real Mallorca on loan and missing the knockout stages as well as Los Merengues' eventual title victory over Valencia.

Hakimi gets a winner's medal for his two group-stage games in 17-18. Eto'o doesn't for his three group-stage games in 99-00.

Officially, it's fair. For the purpose of this conversation, it's worth acknowledging that Hakimi's first UCL win was a medal, rather than a true pillar in his legacy.

Officially, Hakimi is chasing Eto'o's tally this weekend, but not all UCL titles are equal. Eto'o's legacy rests in the European Cups he shaped. Hakimi's onwards challenge is similar, to turn the medals into mythology.

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The goalscoring defender

Of course, Hakimi is immediately disadvantaged by being a defender rather than an attacker. Fullbacks, even more than centrebacks, are typically to be found on football's margins, supporting actors in a bigger narrative.

No fullback has ever won the Ballon d'Or - even though Andreas Brehme, Roberto Carlos and Paolo Maldini came close, and while Cafu (South American Footballer of the Year in 1994) and Alphonso Davies (CONCACAF Player of the Year in 2021) have won their confederation's POTY prize, no European fullback has ever won the UEFA award.

Hakimi broke new ground for Africa when he was named CAF's POTY in 2025, the first fullback to do so.

For Hakimi to get the recognition he's done, as a fullback, he's had to be something special -- influencing games like an attacker from a deeper position, making his mark on the biggest contests, and racking up the individual recognition to underpin his collective achievements.

At Real Madrid, he had promise, at Borussia Dortmund his acceleration caught the eye; at Inter, Antoine Conte sharpened him into one of Europe's most devastating wingbacks in transition, and at PSG, he has evolved again -- more authority, capable of controlling matches and influencing them consistently through width, timing and movement.

There are matches where he feels less like a rightback and more like a permanent tactical imbalance.

Crucially, like Eto'o before him, he delivers in the biggest moments. Last season, as Hakimi and PSG romped to glory in Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the UCL, the Moroccan stepped up in many of the decisive matches.

His goal in the UCL final came after he'd scored PSG's winner in the semifinal second leg against Arsenal, as well as in the quarterfinal against Aston Villa; for context, only Sadio Mane has ever previously achieved this feat (scoring in each of the last three rounds of the UCL)... and he didn't get his hands on the title on that occasion (2018).

He had a hand in 19 goals in the Champions League last season, while also scoring in the Coupe de France victory over Stade de Reims. Strikers would be lionised for this achievements, let alone a defender. This matters when it comes to legacy.

Eto'o's reputation was forged partly because destiny often appeared to accompany him hand in hand when it came to major finals. Hakimi is beginning to build a similar aura. He's become more than simply a world-class fullback.

At just 27, can Achraf Hakimi overtake Samuel Eto'o as Africa's greatest player in terms of plaudits, especially if he adds another UEFA Champions League title to his name against Arsenal? Daniela Porcelli/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

So... Eto'o or Hakimi?

Eto'o still holds the stronger all-round case. His individual honours are weightier. At his peak, he was one of the best forwards on the planet, a Ballon d'Or-level attacker who helped define eras at Barca and Inter, with an international resume with Cameroon to implement his achievements with major European clubs.

Hakimi's international case is different, although he's steadily on course to becoming Morocco's greatest player ever. Some would argue he's there already.

Since making his Morocco debut a decade ago, he's helped the Atlas Lions qualify for three World Cups - they'd only qualified for four in the previous 56 years - and was a key figure in the North Africans' run to the semifinals in 2022.

This was an unprecedented feat in African football, with Hakimi's penalty against Spain, his leadership, his connection with supporters and family, travelling beyond football. Certainly, it surpassed anything Eto'o ever did at the World Cup.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, Eto'o's goal haul stands unparalleled, but Hakimi also showed himself to be a match-winner at the 2021 tournament - before eventually becoming a winner (in the record books, if not on the pitch) after CAF awarded Morocco the 2025 title following Senegal's walk-out in the final.

Unlike Eto'o, Hakimi's playing legacy is not complete.

The fullback, at 27, should be entering the peak years of his career, beginning with Saturday's final -- it looks like he will be fit enough to play -- and the World Cup to follow.

Elite fullbacks often mature into their positions because their roles increasingly depend on tactical intelligence as well as athleticism. Could Hakimi become an even more complete footballer over the next three to five years?

Could he end his career in the conversation as Africa's greatest? For now, Eto'o still sits at the summit - his achievements are broader, more complete and more iconic.

However, that trio of UCL glories was one of the great engines behind Eto'o's ascent to footballing immortality.

If Hakimi wins against Arsenal on Saturday, with his peak still ahead of him, if Morocco build another historic international chapter or two around him, if PSG's goldrush continues, then the question changes character entirely.