Vinesh to compete in 53kg at Asian Games trials; Satwik-Chirag, Kapila-Crasto in Singapore Open semis action: Indian Sports LIVE, May 30

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 30, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satiwk-Chirag, Dhruv-Tanisha are in semifinal action at the Singapore Open Super 750.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
Shooting: Munich leg of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol is underway.
Football: India take on Zimbabwe in the third-place playoff of the Unity Cup.
Wrestling: The Asian Games selection trials begin, with Vinesh Phogat set to compete.
What happened yesterday?
Badminton: PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen bowed out of the Singapore Open, while Satwik-Chirag and Tanisha-Dhruv reached the semifinal.
Chess: Gukesh slips to last after loss to Carlsen; Praggnanandhaa stays second at Norway Chess.
Athletics: Teen star Pooja Singh smashes high jump senior national record during Asian U20 Championships.
Wrestling: Supreme Court allows Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games trials.
Shooting: Suruchi defends Munich gold, Esha wins silver as India rise to top of medal tally.
Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Tomar disqualified due to equipment-related technical issue in Munich World Cup.