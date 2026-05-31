Satwik-Chirag play Singapore Open final; Norway Chess continues: Indian Sports LIVE, May 31

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on May 31, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: Satiwk-Chirag look for first title in two years after reaching Singapore Open Super 750 final.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat loses in semis at Asian Games trials
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag stun WR 1 to sail into first Singapore Open Super 750 final; Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila lose in semis
Shooting: Manu-Samrat add silver in pistol mixed team as India finish Munich WC second in medal tally
Football: India end Unity Cup campaign with defeat against Zimbabwe
Athletics: India wins three gold on Day 3 of Asian U20 Championships
Athletics: Gulveer becomes first Indian to run a mile in sub-four minutes
Cricket: No Suryakumar or Shubman, Sooryavanshi among 30 probables for Asian Games
Hockey: India women lose 2-3 to Australia in fourth and final game of the series