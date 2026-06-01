Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy in action at Norway Chess: Indian Sports LIVE, June 1

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 1, 2026.
What's on today?
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
What happened yesterday?
Wrestling: Deepak Punia, Aman, Sujeet win Asian Games selection trials.
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag win Singapore Open Super 750 final title.
Athletics: Impressive India finish second in medal tally at Asian U20 Championships.
Surfing: Kamali Moorthy completes double title at Indian Open.
Chess: Gukesh prevails Over Praggnanandhaa, Divya takes sole lead at Norway Chess.