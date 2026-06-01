          Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy in action at Norway Chess: Indian Sports LIVE, June 1

          Divya Deshmukh. Michal Walusza | FIDE
          • ESPN staffJun 1, 2026, 02:00 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 1, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Wrestling: Deepak Punia, Aman, Sujeet win Asian Games selection trials.

          • Badminton: Satwik-Chirag win Singapore Open Super 750 final title.

          • Athletics: Impressive India finish second in medal tally at Asian U20 Championships.

          • Surfing: Kamali Moorthy completes double title at Indian Open.

          • Chess: Gukesh prevails Over Praggnanandhaa, Divya takes sole lead at Norway Chess.