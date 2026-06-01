RB Leipzig's Lukeba, Orbán tip Ivory Coast's Diomandé to star at FIFA World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

JOHANNESBURG -- RB Leipzig centre-backs Castello Lukeba and Willi Orbán hailed Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomandé, saying that what they see daily in training from the reported Liverpool target gives them confidence he will have a breakout FIFA World Cup.

Diomandé has been linked with several clubs, including boyhood favourites Liverpool and European champions Paris Saint-Germain. Sources told ESPN that RB Leipzig have an opening valuation of €130 million ($150m) for the 19-year-old.

Lukeba, 23, missed out on France's FIFA World Cup squad, but himself has been linked with rumoured interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

"I know it's difficult to play against him - that's why I prefer to play with him. He's very dangerous," Lukeba told ESPN.

He and his teammates would later go on to lose 3-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in a friendly at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

"He had a great season; he's a rising star. I think now the world knows him. I think, after the World Cup, he will also show how much greatness he has," Lukeba continued on Diomandé.

"I'm so happy for him. I wish him all the best for the World Cup. I just want him to shine because he deserves it."

Lukeba's teammate, Hungary international Orbán, concurred. "It's unbelievable (coming up against Diomandé in training)," he told ESPN.

"He's such a humble guy and unbelievable player. I think, this season, he had unbelievable development. I'm really looking forward to him playing against Germany and all the other great countries. I have to say: I'm really a fan, also, of him."

Ivory Coast are in Group E for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico - together with Germany, Curaçao and Ecuador. They will kick off their campaign on June 14 against Ecuador.

Hungary last appeared at a World Cup 40 years ago - ironically in Mexico. Orbán, 33, was not yet born when his national team featured at Mexico 1986.

Hungary missed out on returning 40 years later to a tournament co-hosted by that same country - finishing third in Europe's World Cup Qualifying Group F behind Portugal and the Republic of Ireland.

Additional reporting by ESPN's Tom Hamilton.