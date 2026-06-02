Asisat Oshoala recalled, Washington Spirit's Gift Monday named in Nigeria squad to face Senegal

Open Extended Reactions

Washington Spirit forward Gift Monday and veteran striker Asisat Oshoala were named in Nigeria's squad for two international friendlies against Senegal, part of Nigeria's build-up to the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Monday, who was recalled to the squad for Nigeria's February 2026 friendlies against Cameroon, returns as part of a fearsome attacking group as coach Justin Madugu continues to shape his core forward line ahead of the WAFCON.

The squad is led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and veteran forward Oshoala, who returns to the team after missing the February fixtures against Cameroon as part of what Madugu described as a tactical rotation designed to assess attacking depth.

Madugu also recalled forward Francisca Ordega, bringing the experienced attacker back into the national team setup after a prolonged absence from recent Super Falcons cycles, stretching back to the post-2023 FIFA Women's World Cup period.

Ordega's recall may be the most eyebrow-raising of the squad announcement. The 32-year-old forward, who played for the Spirit from 2015 to 2018, was part of Nigeria's triumphant WAFCON squad last year but made just one appearance at the finals. She played in the opening group game against Algeria before sustaining an injury that ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament.

The squad also includes club title winners from the recently concluded European season. The AS Roma duo of Shukurat Oladipo and Rinsola Babajide, along with Christy Ucheibe of SL Benfica were all named after their clubs won domestic honours. Oladipo was also named Serie A Women's Defender of the Year.

Asisat Oshoala and Gift Monday are part of a strong Nigeria squad to face Senegal in a pair of friendlies. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Two players with less international experience are in the mix as well. Belarus-based forward Blessing Nkor of Dynamo Brest and Turkey-based midfielder Kafayat Shittu of Giressunsanayispor were both included.

On the home front, goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi of Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens defender Blessing Ilivieda are both included from the Nigeria Women's Football League.

Madugu has acknowledged that arranging quality preparation matches has been a persistent difficulty for the Super Falcons, saying more than five countries declined fixtures.

"Most teams are not ready to play us," he said in an interview with local media. "The federation may agree at first, but when the coaches are consulted, they refuse because they don't want to face the Super Falcons."

Nigeria's planned friendly against Jamaica this month fell through for logistical reasons, while the Super Falcons defeated Cameroon 3-1 in their most recent outing in March.

Both games against Senegal will be played at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne-Remo on June 5 and June 8.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C of WAFCON alongside Zambia, Egypt, and tournament debutants Malawi. Senegal are in Group A with Morocco, Algeria and Kenya.

The tournament, scheduled for July 25 to August 16 in Morocco, also serves as Africa's qualifying pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify directly for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, while two additional sides will enter intercontinental playoffs for potential additional berths.

The NWSL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa, as well as on Disney+ in South Africa.