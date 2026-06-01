Hugo Broos admits South Africa striker Lyle Foster needs confidence boost before FIFA World Cup

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After South Africa's Lyle Foster missed penalty in Friday's 0-0 draw in a FIFA World Cup warm-up against Nicaragua, Hugo Broos admitted that the Burnley striker needs to get his confidence back.

The Bafana coach believes that it is the responsibility of those working within the team's setup to get Foster believing in himself again after a difficult season, in which he suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Broos cited Foster's limited recent Premier League minutes - only 21 in four games since Scott Parker was replaced as head coach by Mike Jackson on an interim basis - as one of the reasons for his current lack of self-belief.

Broos told journalists: "You have to know that Lyle, in the last three or four games, didn't play much since the change of coach. He was [at times] not even on the bench.

"I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical condition.

"A good Lyle: he is quick; he is active. That's not the reason why we changed him (taking him off at half-time) - I have to tell you that. That was [decided] before... but you see, at the moment, Lyle is not big on confidence.

"We have to work on it in the next days and also work on it in training to get him on the level that he was a few months ago... I think that he's struggling now a little bit, but he will be ok. We have time, now, to put him where we want him.

"Fans - today, they are not happy and tomorrow, they kiss you. It is important that fans support you, but that cannot be a reason [to be too upset]. Fans are fans and they react with the heart. You know what they are; they are emotional - so it's not so important [what they think of Foster currently]."

Foster picked up two goals and two assists in four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearances during the tournament in Morocco from December - January, but struggled in the 2-1 last 16 loss to Cameroon. He scored only three goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season for Burnley.

Bafana Bafana will kick off the World Cup against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City on June 11 before subsequent matches against Czechia (June 18) and South Korea (June 24 - with a kick-off time set for early the following morning in South Africa).