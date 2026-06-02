Sindhu among Indians in action at Indonesia Open, Norway Chess continues: Indian Sports LIVE, June 2

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 2, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth are in action in the first round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.
Chess: D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh are competing at Norway Chess.
What happened yesterday?
Hockey: India registered a dominant 4-1 win over Korea in Men's U-18 Asia Cup
Football: The Football Players Association of India raised alarm over AIFF uncertainty as player contracts expire
Chess: It was a tough Round 6 for Indian player at Norway Chess.