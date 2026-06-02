Isle of Man TT pioneer Maria Costello suffered spinal injuries, 'serious but stable'

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Maria Costello was injured at the Isle of Man TT. Getty

Maria Costello is in a "serious but stable" condition after her crash at the Isle of Man TT, organisers confirmed.

Costello and her Sidecar passenger Shaun Parker were injured in an incident during qualifying last week on the Mountain Course at the approach to Brandish.

Costello, 52, was airlifted to Noble's Hospital on the Isle of Man and has now been transferred to Liverpool.

A GoFundMe on her social media page lists her injuries as: broken back (T5 and T6 vertebrae), a broken arm, multiple broken ribs, grade 4 large liver laceration, a broken nose and eye socket, lacerations between her eyes, and a broken sternum. It also says she is paralysed below her back injury.

Her condition was described as "serious but stable" by the organisers who insist "we continue to communicate with and support Maria, her family and team at this moment."

Costello is a pioneer for women in motorcycle racing. She remains the fastest woman ever around the TT course, and the first to stand on the podium at the Mountain Course.

Separately, Ryan and Callum Crowe were also involved in a Sidecar crash last week.

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The Sidecar category was suspended from the remainder of this year's TT after the early accidents.

Dan Ingham, a rider with experience of the Manx Grand Prix who was competing at the TT for the first time, died last week in a crash.

Eight spectators were injured in a separate incident on the opening day with a single rider.

The day before the TT began, a 68-year-old rider, Alan Oversby, died in a crash in the Pre-TT Classic.