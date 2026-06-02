          San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in UK, TV channel, live stream, schedule, start times, dates, playoff bracket

          • ESPN
          Jun 2, 2026, 09:45 AM

          The New York Knicks are into the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years but must defeat the San Antonio Spurs to claim glory.

          Victor Wembanyama led the inspired Spurs past the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Knicks will be keen on creating history by landing the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

          Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the 2026 NBA Finals.

          2026 NBA Finals schedule, when are Spurs vs. Knicks games for UK audience?

          Game 1: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 4 @ San Antonio

          Game 2: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 6 @ San Antonio

          Game 3: 1.30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9 @ New York

          Game 4: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 @ New York

          Game 5: 1.30 a.m., Sunday, June 14 @ San Antonio

          Game 6: 1.30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17 @ New York

          Game 7*: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 20 @ San Antonio

          What time is tip-off for 2026 NBA Finals for UK audience?

          Every game will tip-off at 1.30 a.m. BST for fans in the UK. So the finals will begin in the early hours of Thursday June 4 and, if Game 7 is needed, will conclude in the early hours of Saturday June 20.

          How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in the UK

          Prime Video will broadcast every game live in the UK and Ireland.

          Vlade Divac, Chris Bosh, Danilo Gallinari and Los Angeles Clippers guard Nicolas Batum are among the studio guests. Allie Clifton will host the studio coverage while commentary will come from Todd Harris, Mo Mooncey, Liam Canny, Azania Stewart, Nick Halling, Drew Lasker, Darren Kilfara and Rob Paternostro.

          2026 NBA playoff bracket

          Eastern Conference final

          New York vs. (4) Cleveland, Knicks won series 4-0

          Game 1: Knicks 115, Cavaliers 104 (OT)
          Game 2: Knicks 109, Cavaliers 93
          Game 3: Knicks 121, Cavaliers 108
          Game 4: Knicks 130, Cavaliers 93

          Western Conference final

          Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio, Spurs won series 4-3

          Game 1: Spurs 122, Thunder 115 (2OT)
          Game 2: Thunder 122, Spurs 113
          Game 3: Thunder 123, Spurs 108
          Game 4: Spurs 103, Thunder 82
          Game 5: Thunder 127, Spurs 114
          Game 6: Spurs 118, Thunder 91
          Game 7: Spurs 111, Thunder 103

          Eastern Conference semifinals

          Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3

          Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101
          Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97
          Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109
          Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103
          Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)
          Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94
          Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94

          New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0

          Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98
          Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102
          Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94
          Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114

          Western Conference semifinals

          Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles, Thunder won series 4-0

          Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90
          Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107
          Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108
          Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110

          San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Spurs won series 4-2

          Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102
          Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95
          Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108
          Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Spurs 109
          Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97
          Game 6: Spurs 139, Timberwolves 109

          Eastern Conference first round

          Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3

          Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101
          Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97
          Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109
          Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103
          Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)
          Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94
          Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94

          New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0

          Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98
          Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102
          Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94
          Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114

          Western Conference first round

          Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, Thunder won series 4-0

          Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84
          Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107
          Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109
          Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122

          San Antonio vs. Portland, Spurs won series 4-1

          Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98
          Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103
          Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108
          Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93
          Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95

          Denver vs. Minnesota, Timberwolves won series 4-2

          Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105
          Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114
          Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96
          Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96
          Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113
          Game 6: Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 98

          Los Angeles vs. Houston, Lakers won series 4-2

          Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98
          Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94
          Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 108 (OT)
          Game 4: Rockets 116, Lakers 96
          Game 5: Rockets 99, Lakers 93
          Game 6: Lakers 98, Rockets 78