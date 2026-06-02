San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in UK, TV channel, live stream, schedule, start times, dates, playoff bracket

The New York Knicks are into the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years but must defeat the San Antonio Spurs to claim glory.
Victor Wembanyama led the inspired Spurs past the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Knicks will be keen on creating history by landing the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the 2026 NBA Finals.
2026 NBA Finals schedule, when are Spurs vs. Knicks games for UK audience?
Game 1: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 4 @ San Antonio
Game 2: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 6 @ San Antonio
Game 3: 1.30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9 @ New York
Game 4: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 @ New York
Game 5: 1.30 a.m., Sunday, June 14 @ San Antonio
Game 6: 1.30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17 @ New York
Game 7*: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 20 @ San Antonio
What time is tip-off for 2026 NBA Finals for UK audience?
Every game will tip-off at 1.30 a.m. BST for fans in the UK. So the finals will begin in the early hours of Thursday June 4 and, if Game 7 is needed, will conclude in the early hours of Saturday June 20.
How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in the UK
Prime Video will broadcast every game live in the UK and Ireland.
Vlade Divac, Chris Bosh, Danilo Gallinari and Los Angeles Clippers guard Nicolas Batum are among the studio guests. Allie Clifton will host the studio coverage while commentary will come from Todd Harris, Mo Mooncey, Liam Canny, Azania Stewart, Nick Halling, Drew Lasker, Darren Kilfara and Rob Paternostro.
2026 NBA playoff bracket
Eastern Conference final
New York vs. (4) Cleveland, Knicks won series 4-0
Game 1: Knicks 115, Cavaliers 104 (OT)
Game 2: Knicks 109, Cavaliers 93
Game 3: Knicks 121, Cavaliers 108
Game 4: Knicks 130, Cavaliers 93
Western Conference final
Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio, Spurs won series 4-3
Game 1: Spurs 122, Thunder 115 (2OT)
Game 2: Thunder 122, Spurs 113
Game 3: Thunder 123, Spurs 108
Game 4: Spurs 103, Thunder 82
Game 5: Thunder 127, Spurs 114
Game 6: Spurs 118, Thunder 91
Game 7: Spurs 111, Thunder 103
Eastern Conference semifinals
Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3
Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101
Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97
Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109
Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103
Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)
Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94
Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94
New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0
Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98
Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102
Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94
Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114
Western Conference semifinals
Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles, Thunder won series 4-0
Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90
Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107
Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108
Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110
San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Spurs won series 4-2
Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102
Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95
Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Spurs 109
Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97
Game 6: Spurs 139, Timberwolves 109
Eastern Conference first round
Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3
Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101
Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97
Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109
Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103
Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)
Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94
Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94
New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0
Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98
Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102
Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94
Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114
Western Conference first round
Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, Thunder won series 4-0
Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84
Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107
Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109
Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122
San Antonio vs. Portland, Spurs won series 4-1
Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98
Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103
Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108
Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93
Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95
Denver vs. Minnesota, Timberwolves won series 4-2
Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105
Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114
Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96
Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96
Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113
Game 6: Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 98
Los Angeles vs. Houston, Lakers won series 4-2
Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98
Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 108 (OT)
Game 4: Rockets 116, Lakers 96
Game 5: Rockets 99, Lakers 93
Game 6: Lakers 98, Rockets 78