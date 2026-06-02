San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks: How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in UK, TV channel, live stream, schedule, start times, dates, playoff bracket

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Victor Wembanyama will lead the Spurs into the NBA Finals to meet the Knicks. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks are into the NBA finals for the first time in 27 years but must defeat the San Antonio Spurs to claim glory.

Victor Wembanyama led the inspired Spurs past the defending champions Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Knicks will be keen on creating history by landing the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the 2026 NBA Finals.

2026 NBA Finals schedule, when are Spurs vs. Knicks games for UK audience?

Game 1: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 4 @ San Antonio

Game 2: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 6 @ San Antonio

Game 3: 1.30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9 @ New York

Game 4: 1.30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 @ New York

Game 5: 1.30 a.m., Sunday, June 14 @ San Antonio

Game 6: 1.30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17 @ New York

Game 7*: 1.30 a.m., Saturday, June 20 @ San Antonio

What time is tip-off for 2026 NBA Finals for UK audience?

Every game will tip-off at 1.30 a.m. BST for fans in the UK. So the finals will begin in the early hours of Thursday June 4 and, if Game 7 is needed, will conclude in the early hours of Saturday June 20.

How to watch 2026 NBA Finals in the UK

The Knicks will face the Spurs in the NBA Finals. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Prime Video will broadcast every game live in the UK and Ireland.

Vlade Divac, Chris Bosh, Danilo Gallinari and Los Angeles Clippers guard Nicolas Batum are among the studio guests. Allie Clifton will host the studio coverage while commentary will come from Todd Harris, Mo Mooncey, Liam Canny, Azania Stewart, Nick Halling, Drew Lasker, Darren Kilfara and Rob Paternostro.

2026 NBA playoff bracket

Eastern Conference final

New York vs. (4) Cleveland, Knicks won series 4-0

Game 1: Knicks 115, Cavaliers 104 (OT)

Game 2: Knicks 109, Cavaliers 93

Game 3: Knicks 121, Cavaliers 108

Game 4: Knicks 130, Cavaliers 93

Western Conference final

Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio, Spurs won series 4-3

Game 1: Spurs 122, Thunder 115 (2OT)

Game 2: Thunder 122, Spurs 113

Game 3: Thunder 123, Spurs 108

Game 4: Spurs 103, Thunder 82

Game 5: Thunder 127, Spurs 114

Game 6: Spurs 118, Thunder 91

Game 7: Spurs 111, Thunder 103

Eastern Conference semifinals

Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3

Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101

Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97

Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109

Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103

Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)

Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94

Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94

New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0

Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98

Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102

Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94

Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114

Western Conference semifinals

Oklahoma City vs. Los Angeles, Thunder won series 4-0

Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90

Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107

Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108

Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110

San Antonio vs. Minnesota, Spurs won series 4-2

Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102

Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95

Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Spurs 109

Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: Spurs 139, Timberwolves 109

Eastern Conference first round

Detroit vs. Cleveland, Cavaliers won series 4-3

Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavaliers 101

Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavaliers 97

Game 3: Cavaliers 116, Pistons 109

Game 4: Cavaliers 112, Pistons 103

Game 5: Cavaliers 117, Pistons 113 (OT)

Game 6: Pistons 115, Cavaliers 94

Game 7: Cavaliers 125, Pistons 94

New York vs. Philadelphia, Knicks won series 4-0

Game 1: Knicks 137, 76ers 98

Game 2: Knicks 108, 76ers 102

Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 94

Game 4: Knicks 144, 76ers 114

Western Conference first round

Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, Thunder won series 4-0

Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84

Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107

Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109

Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122

San Antonio vs. Portland, Spurs won series 4-1

Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98

Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103

Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108

Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93

Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95

Denver vs. Minnesota, Timberwolves won series 4-2

Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114

Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96

Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96

Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113

Game 6: Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 98

Los Angeles vs. Houston, Lakers won series 4-2

Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98

Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94

Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 108 (OT)

Game 4: Rockets 116, Lakers 96

Game 5: Rockets 99, Lakers 93

Game 6: Lakers 98, Rockets 78