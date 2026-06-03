          Pragg beats Carlsen for second time in Norway Chess; Satwik-Chirag in first round action at Indonesia Open: Indian Sports LIVE, June 3

          R Praggnanandhaa. Norway Chess.
          • ESPN staffJun 3, 2026, 02:55 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 3, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are in action in the first round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu and Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun registered first round wins at the Malaysia Open, while there were losses for Lakshya Sen and Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto.

          • Hockey: India named a strong squad for the FIH Women's Nations Cup to be held in New Zealand later this month.