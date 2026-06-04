Sindhu loses to An Se Young, Hariharan-Arjun reach QF at Indonesia Open, boxer Jaismine becomes WR1: Indian Sports, June 4

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 4, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty are in action in the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.
Chess: Norway Chess continues with India's top stars in the running.
What happened yesterday?
Football: India (W) beat Bhutan 1-0 to set up SAFF title clash with Bangladesh
Badminton: Ayush Shetty wins opener, Prannoy out at Indonesia Open
Badminton: Satwik-Chirag withdraw mid-match at Indonesia Open with injury
Tennis: Balaji and Demoliner go down in French Open QF
Athletics: Gurvindervir Singh to lead strong Indian contingent at Asian Relays
Chess: Praggnanandhaa secures second classical win over Carlsen