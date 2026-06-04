          Sindhu loses to An Se Young, Hariharan-Arjun reach QF at Indonesia Open, boxer Jaismine becomes WR1: Indian Sports, June 4

          How Foo Yeen / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 4, 2026, 04:30 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of May meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 4, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty are in action in the second round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.

          • Chess: Norway Chess continues with India's top stars in the running.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: India (W) beat Bhutan 1-0 to set up SAFF title clash with Bangladesh

          • Badminton: Ayush Shetty wins opener, Prannoy out at Indonesia Open

          • Badminton: Satwik-Chirag withdraw mid-match at Indonesia Open with injury

          • Tennis: Balaji and Demoliner go down in French Open QF

          • Athletics: Gurvindervir Singh to lead strong Indian contingent at Asian Relays

          • Chess: Praggnanandhaa secures second classical win over Carlsen