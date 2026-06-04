Bafana team lines up to sign lone fan's jersey and take selfies at FIFA World Cup base in Mexico

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South Africa's base for the FIFA World Cup is in Pachuca in Mexico, and they have received a warm welcome since their (slightly late) arrival this week, especially from one young fan who had the time of his life on Wednesday.

As reported by TVC Deportes, "Players from the South African national team sign a jersey, one by one, for a fan waiting outside their team hotel."

Seemingly the only fan to wait for Bafana at their hotel, the young boy was treated to selfies with the team, with the superstar players (peep the little wave from Mbekezeli Mbokazi, aw!) lining up to sign his green jersey, his World Cup album, and take photos.

Earlier, South Africa head coach Hugo Broos gifted the lad with a new Bafana away jersey as he'd arrived in a t-shirt.

And as a final treat, the kiddo was taught a new handshake, as well as how to say 'shap'! (That means 'sharp', as in good job, well done, nice one, I agree, etc.)

READ: Everything you need to know about Pachuca, South Africa's home base