Tabitha Chawinga stars in France while Temwa gets back to her best in NWSL

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Malawi star Temwa Chawinga returned to her scorching best in May in the NWSL for the Kansas City Current, while Zambia's Barbra Banda continuing her rich vein of form for Orlando Pride.

There were memorable moments all over the park from African women's stars, ranging from Tabitha Chawinga's goals for Lyon to Super Falcons star Shukurat Oladipo's defensive dominance for AS Roma.

May 2026 was one of the standout months on record in our form-based African Women's Power Rankings for stars across the world, though there was nothing unusual about the NWSL duo who claimed first and second place.

1. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

After an April return to NWSL action from a lengthy injury layoff, Temwa Chawinga got back to her best form in May.

The highlight came in the 3-0 win over Chicago Stars, which saw Chawinga score all three goals for the Current. The Malawi Scorchers striker picked up where she left off in their next game, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Houston Dash.

May also saw Chawinga grab a goal and assist in the 3-1 win over Portland Thorns and the only goal of the game in the 1-0 victory over Boston Legacy.

Temwa Chawinga and Barbra Banda continue to be the NWSL's brightest stars in front of goal. Jay Biggerstaff/NWSL via Getty Images

2. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

While May belonged to Chawinga, Banda continues to lead the pack in terms of the overall top scorers in the NWSL this season. She has 11 goals to her name in 12 appearances.

The Zambia captain began the month with a brace in the 4-2 defeat to Washington Spirit. She then followed up with the winner in the 1-0 triumph over North Carolina Courage.

Banda's goal in the 3-1 loss to Denver Summit was ultimately consolation, but her two goals and assist for Coriana Dyke in the 3-1 win over Bay FC stole the show.

3. Tabitha Chawinga, OL Lyonnes

Chawinga scored twice against her former club, Paris Saint-Germain, as Lyon beat their rivals 5-0 in the Première Ligue playoff final.

Lyon were coming off the back of disappointment in the UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona. However, Chawinga set the tone with the first two goals of the game as they shook that off to clinch a 19th French league title, having also clinched the Coupe de France earlier in the month.

4. Shukurat Oladipo, AS Roma

Oladipo has not conceded in any of her last five starts for Roma - including four in May as they clinched the Serie A and Coppa Italia double.

Manuela Giugliano scored the only goal of the game in the 80th minute as Roma beat Juventus 1-0 in the cup final, with Nigeria centre-back Oladipo playing the full match at the heart of the defence.

5. Rosemonde Kouassi, Washington Spirit

Kouassi scored a superb brace for Washington Spirit in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final against Mexico's Club América.

It was a bittersweet ending for the Ivory Coast star, however, as the Spirit still ended up on the losing side. At least Kouassi played her part in a 5-3 thriller which will live long in the memory for fans.

6. Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint-Germain

Kanjinga scored a consolation goal for PSG in their 4-1 Coupe de France final defeat to Lyon. It was a difficult month for the team, but the DR Congo striker had a season to remember with 11 goals and 8 assists in the league and 2 goals and 4 assists in the cup.

The 23-year-old finished the season third in the top scorers' race, behind only Romée Leuchter and Tabitha Chawinga in a remarkable breakout season.

Racheal Kundananji of Bay FC. Soobum Im/NWSL via Getty Images

7. Racheal Kundananji, Bay FC

Kundananji scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over San Diego Wave. Generally used on the left flank by Bay FC, the Zambia star is also comfortable playing upfront, but continues to work hard on and off the ball in any position her club and country need her.

In the fifth minute in San Diego, Kundananji's hard work paid off as she angled her run inside towards the danger area, getting on the end of Taylor Huff's through ball and slipping the ball through the legs of Dijana Haracic in the fifth minute for what proved to be the winner.

Nnadozie helped Brighton all the way to the final of the FA Women's Cup, where her six saves could not prevent a 4-0 loss to Manchester City.

Still, the Nigeria goalkeeper deserves credit for the instrumental role she played in getting her team that far. In the 3-2 semi-final win over Liverpool - a sensational comeback victory from 2-0 down - Nnadozie made superb saves to deny Aurélie Csillag and Cornelia Kapocs late on when the scores were level at 2-2.

play 0:58 Nicole Payne gets on the scoresheet for Orlando Pride

9. Nicole Payne, Orlando Pride

Nigeria defender/winger Payne scored the only goal of the game, and her first as a professional, in Orlando Pride's 1-0 win over San Diego Wave.

Starting on the right wing, Payne - whose older sister Toni plays for Everton - netted on the stroke of half-time.

10. Linda Motlhalo, Glasgow City

Although Glasgow City went down 3-2 to Celtic in a Scottish Women's Cup semi-final derby after extra time, Motlhalo continued her habit of making crucial contributions in big games as she got on the scoresheet.

City finished third in the Scottish Women's Premier League behind Hearts and Rangers, but the 'Randfontein Ronaldinho' can at least pride herself in another campaign spent fighting for major honours right until the end.

The NWSL airs on ESPN's channels in Africa (DStv 218 and 219, Starsat 248), as well as on Disney+ in South Africa.