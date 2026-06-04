South Africa vs Jamaica - Hugo Broos to use warm up to iron out tactics ahead of FIFA World Cup opener

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South Africa's behind-closed-doors friendly against Jamaica on Saturday at Pachuca's Hidalgo Stadium gives Hugo Broos an opportunity to resolve several key issues, which last Friday's 0-0 draw with Nicaragua exposed.

Broos, having arrived with the team in Mexico earlier this week after a flight delay, was quoted by SABC Sport as saying: "I am happy with Jamaica; they're ranked 74th, so it will be a good opponent.

"For us, it will be the last test before that opening game, so again, I am very happy with it. I will not make any declarations. For me, I have something in my head, and I will see if we can use that in our first game against Mexico."

The striker position is the main issue this friendly provides an opportunity to address, after Bafana held over 85% of the possession against Nicaragua, taking 22 shots at goal, and failing to score.

Lyle Foster started against Nicaragua despite a dismal season for Burnley, which saw him score only three Premier League goals as the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League. His penalty miss did little to inspire confidence, and he has become a subject of repeated jeers from Bafana Bafana supporters.

Broos, however, remains among the believers, and told the media that if Foster's team stands behind him, he can return to the form which saw him score two goals and pick up two assists in four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) appearances.

Broos said: "I think Lyle needs a bit of confidence from our side, and also a little bit better physical condition.

"A good Lyle: he is quick; he is active. That's not the reason why we changed him (taking him off at half-time) - I have to tell you that. That was [decided] before... but you see, at the moment, Lyle is not big on confidence."

However, Broos has acknowledged that Iqraam Rayners' form in recent months for Mamelodi Sundowns made him impossible to ignore for the Bafana Bafana squad. If Foster continues to misfire, then Rayners and Evidence Makgopa might give the Belgian coach food for thought as he ponders who to start upfront against Mexico on June 11.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has one last chance, against Jamaica, to see what Bafana can do before their FIFA World Cup opener against Mexico. Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media/Getty Images

Behind Foster, it is almost certain that Relebohile Mofokeng will start in the no.10 role and Oswin Appollis out wide against Mexico - most likely on the left.

However, the starting berth on the right wing is still up for grabs. Tshepang Moremi is the favourite, but Broos praised Kamogelo Sebelebele for his performance against Nicaragua and also suggested that Thapelo Maseko could be central to his plans.

The Belgian tactician added: "I think with Sebelebele and Maseko; I can say... with those two guys, we can do something. They are both quick; they can both dribble a man [and] they can both be dangerous."

In midfield, Teboho Mokoena is an almost certain starter assuming he is fit, but there is not absolute certainty over who will partner him. Broos has generally favoured Sphphelo 'Yaya' Sithole, but he criticised his performance in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against Zimbabwe in late December.

"Yaya lost the ball too easily, took the wrong decisions, and that was not good for our team," Broos said after the 3-2 victory over the Warriors.

Sithole has done little in a Bafana Bafana jersey to inspire confidence since and had a difficult season with CD Tondela. Meanwhile, Jayden Adams has impressed for Mamelodi Sundowns and for Bafana Bafana.