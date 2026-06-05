          Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess crown; India beat Pakistan in U18 Men's Asia Cup semis; India lose 3-1 to Tajikistan in FIFA friendly: Indian Sports, June 5

          AIFF
          • ESPN staffJun 5, 2026, 07:01 PM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 5, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will take on seventh seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.

          • Football: The Indian men's football team take on Tajikistan in a FIFA friendly.

          • Chess: Norway Chess continues with India's top stars in the running.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Badminton: Hariharan-Arjun reach Indonesia Open QF; Sindhu, Ayush exit in R2

          • Boxing: Jaismine up to Number 1; Vishvanath, Priya move into top 3 in World Rankings

          • Athletics: Rumesh Pathirage goes second all-time in Asian javelin list