Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess crown; India beat Pakistan in U18 Men's Asia Cup semis; India lose 3-1 to Tajikistan in FIFA friendly: Indian Sports, June 5

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 5, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: The men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun will take on seventh seeds Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000.

Football : The Indian men's football team take on Tajikistan in a FIFA friendly.

Chess: Norway Chess continues with India's top stars in the running.

What happened yesterday?