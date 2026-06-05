How to watch 'This Was SportsCenter' on ESPN

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"SportsCenter," ESPN's flagship sports news show, captures audiences with highlights and analysis that recaps the day's top games, events and storylines. The franchise became a cultural phenomenon in the 1990s and early 2000s thanks to insightful and memorable commentary from on-air personalities such as Chris Berman, Scott Van Pelt, Rich Eisen and Stuart Scott.

"This Was SportsCenter: Stories From the Set" takes fans behind the scenes of the iconic program with the people who helped deliver the show to living rooms and sports bars everywhere. The new ESPN video podcast is hosted by Eisen.

Here are key facts about the video podcast:

When will 'This Was SportsCenter: Stories From the Set' air?

The first episode of the six-episode first season debuts Friday. Each episode explores different perspectives on "SportsCenter" and the role it played in shaping their careers.

What is the schedule?

Friday: Episode 1 - Dan Patrick

Monday: Episode 2 - Chris Berman

June 12: Episode 3 - Mike Greenberg

June 19: Episode 4 - Linda Cohn

June 26: Episode 5 - Chris Fowler

July 3: Episode 6 - Craig Kilborn

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch each episode on Disney+, in the ESPN App and in the video podcast's streaming hub.

Disney+'s Throwback Summer

Presented by Rich Eisen Productions and produced and edited by Mike Hoskyns, "This Was SportsCenter: Stories From the Set" is part of Disney+'s Throwback Summer initiative, a lineup of nostalgic movies, shows and other programming that defined the late 1990s and early 2000s. The summer-long campaign includes curated throwback collections, returning classics, immersive fan experiences and new original programming inspired by the era.