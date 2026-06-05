As France learned, the Ivory Coast are not to be dismissed as a threat at the FIFA World Cup

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Ivory Coast's 2-1 victory over France on Thursday was only a friendly win against a much-changed Bleus side, sure, but was there enough evidence to suggest the Elephants can be real FIFA World Cup threats?

Ahead of the competition, Africa Cup of Nations finalists/winners Morocco and Senegal are -- understandably -- being tipped as the continent's contenders most likely to make a deep run in the competition.

But expectations for the West African giants may need to be revived after their bold come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the 2018 champions in Nantes.

Historically significant win

Even though this was a friendly, there was a historical significance behind the Ivory Coast's victory. In just under 30 matches against African opponents, this was only the fifth time -- in competitive or non-competitive fixtures -- that France have ever been defeated.

Beginning with Senegal at the 2002 World Cup, they subsequently lost against both South Africa and Tunisia at the 2010 and 2022 tournaments respectively, while also falling against Nigeria in a 2009 friendly.

Victories by African teams over the two-time world champions have been relatively few and far between, while never before in three previous attempts have the Elephants got one over on the European giants.

Their performance on Thursday should give Senegal encouragement that the Teranga Lions can also get their Group I campaign off to a positive start when they face Didier Deschamps' side at the MetLife Stadium on June 16.

...but this was not the 'real' France

While the Ivorians (and Senegal) will be massively encouraged by Thursday's 2-1 triumph, they ought not lose sight of the fact that this was far from the full-strength France team that the Teranga Lions can expect in East Rutherford in 11 days' time.

France were without William Saliba due to a back injury, while Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League winning duo Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué did not feature.

Deschamps also made a swathe of changes both at half-time -- when France were leading -- and after 66 minutes, before Amad Diallo's 84th-minute winner.

This left the hosts both weakened and disjointed, opening the door for an Ivorian shock, although the Elephants -- also without key players and undertaking a raft of second-half substitutes -- still deserve immense credit for a superb comeback.

Neither France nor Ivory Coast fielded their strongest sides in their FIFA World Cup warm up friendly in Nantes, but there was no shortage of stars as Kylian Mbappe led Led Bleus. Loic VENANCE / AFP via Getty Images

One Doue vs the other

While Desire Doue became a European champion with PSG at the weekend, it was his older brother Guela who stole the plaudits on Thursday.

The rightback equalised for the Ivorians in the 53rd minute when he capitalised on some confused French defending -- and another lapse by Ibrahima Konaté -- to cap off a fine Ivorian team move and sweep home past Mike Maignan.

Strasbourg's Doue, who was born in France, sang both countries' national anthems before the match, before celebrating his goal by kicking the corner flag - emblazoned with the French Football Federation logo.

There was still time for a fond embrace between the two brothers at the final whistle, although it's Guela who departs the hero as both embark on their respective World Cup campaigns.

"The coach gives me a lot of liberty," Guela told NCI Television, "and that allows me to have a lot of fun on the pitch, connect with the players who are ahead of me, and I was able to bring a lot to the team today.

"It's a shame I didn't get to play against [my brother], as this was our first France-Ivory Coast match, but I'm happy, and he isn't too fed up."

France's Desire Doue (L) speaks with his brother, Ivory Coast's defender Guela Doue, after the Elephants defeated Les Bleus in a World Cup warm up. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Fofana catches the eye in goal

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae will have been delighted to have seen his goalkeeper Yahia Fofana in such sharp form against France, with the stopper making several key saves to keep the West Africans in touching distance of their opponents.

He could do little to deny Rayan Cherki his magical opener, but the keeper made five saves, and impressed with his leadership, communication and stature in the backline.

Given that the Elephants were without first-choice centreback pairing Odilon Kossounou and Ousmane Diomande (at least until the last 15 minutes), they can be confident that their defensive authority will improve further still before their Group E fixtures against Ecuador, Germany and Curacao.

Nicolas Pépé proves his worth

Despite being overlooked for the Africa Cup of Nations, Villarreal wideman Nicolas Pepê has done enough to force his way back into contention for the World Cup, and followed up his goalscoring display against Scotland in March with another fine showing here.

The former Lille and Arsenal wideman had a hand in 16 goals in 36 La Liga outings this season, and has survived Fae's cull of more experienced attackers which has cost the likes of Sébastien Haller, Jérémie Boga and Wilfried Zaha their World Cup places.

Pepe is the only attacker in the squad over the age of 24, and he appears primed to step into a key role after reaffirming his quality again on Thursday.

The attacker showed off his attacking intelligence, technique, speed and agility, while his interplay down the right with Doue should represent a key asset for the Elephants at the World Cup.

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Attacking options galore!

All in all, the Ivory Coast can of course feel very pleased with themselves after Thursday's display, and a victory that should reinforce the brooding belief within the squad that they can make an impact at the World Cup.

Certainly, this crop of players, many of whom were part of the side that won the AFCON on home soil in 2024, should become the first Ivory Coast side ever to reach the knockout stages, succeeding where the Golden Generation failed on three occasions between 2006 and 2014.

Fae's side have a balanced and imposing defensive unit, an experienced and grizzled midfield - with captain Franck Kessié having returned from injury, while the world may well be sleeping on their elite attacking options.

As well as Pepe, Fae can call upon match-winner Diallo, new call-up Elye Wahi, RB Leipzig and rumoured Paris Saint-Germain target Yan Diomande, as well as wonderkids Ange-Yoan Bonny and Bazoumana Touré among others.

It's a veritable feast of attacking options, and Fae's challenge isn't to find where the offensive threat will come from, but how he packs as many of these forwards into his side without losing the team's balance and structure.