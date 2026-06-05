FIFA World Cup for Africa's teams - Fixtures, kick off times, news, socials, more

The FIFA World Cup, being played from 11 June to X July, takes place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and the opening match sees the hosts take on South Africa (a repeat of the 2010 opener).
It's a record-breaking 48-team tournament, with a 10-team African contingent -- the biggest contingent from the continent to date.
Africa's team nicknames
South Africa - Bafana Bafana
Ghana - The Black Stars
Morocco - The Atlas Lions
Senegal - The Lions of Teranga
Ivory Coast - The Elephants
Algeria - Les Fennecs
Tunisia - The Carthage Eagles
Cape Verde - The Blue Sharks
Egypt - The Pharaohs
Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo DR) - The Leopards
Key information
Complete groups and tables HERE.
Africa-specific fixtures and kick off times are HERE.
Here is the full fixture list, which will convert into scores as the tournament progresses.
This is the full list of African squads.
How to watch:
South Africa: Public broadcaster SABC holds the rights to the FIFA World Cup in Mzansi, across their channels and on radio. SportyTV hold pay TV rights.
Nigeria: New World TV - Startimes, SuperSport, NTA
Ghana: Rights held by the government, onto free-to-air TV, including ChannelOne TV and UTV
Kenya: Free-to-air government broadcaster KBC holds the rights
Senegal: New World TV and RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise)
How to follow along on ESPN's socials:
Instagram: @espnafrica
X/Twitter: @ESPNAfrica
Tik Tok: @espnafrica
Must-read stories
Africa's World Cup storylines - The shocks, the concerns, the unanswered questions
World Cup kit rankings - Which African side has the best jersey?
What did we learn from first glimpse of Queiroz's Black Stars?
Iqraam Rayners' inclusion in South Africa squad a good compromise from Hugo Broos
Classic Clash - Ghana vs Uruguay 2010
Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande not chasing comparisons to Michael Olise as FIFA World Cup looms
Carlos Queiroz's tactical vision is clear, but can the Ghana players follow it?