FIFA World Cup for Africa's teams - Fixtures, kick off times, news, socials, more

Will Yan Diomande have a breakout World Cup for Ivory Coast? (1:23)

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The FIFA World Cup, being played from 11 June to X July, takes place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and the opening match sees the hosts take on South Africa (a repeat of the 2010 opener).

It's a record-breaking 48-team tournament, with a 10-team African contingent -- the biggest contingent from the continent to date.

Africa's team nicknames

South Africa - Bafana Bafana

Ghana - The Black Stars

Morocco - The Atlas Lions

Senegal - The Lions of Teranga

Ivory Coast - The Elephants

Algeria - Les Fennecs

Tunisia - The Carthage Eagles

Cape Verde - The Blue Sharks

Egypt - The Pharaohs

Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo DR) - The Leopards

Which African teams, if any, will make it out of the group stage at the FIFA World Cup? Disney images/Getty Images

Key information

Complete groups and tables HERE.

Africa-specific fixtures and kick off times are HERE.

Here is the full fixture list, which will convert into scores as the tournament progresses.

This is the full list of African squads.

How to watch:

South Africa: Public broadcaster SABC holds the rights to the FIFA World Cup in Mzansi, across their channels and on radio. SportyTV hold pay TV rights.

Nigeria: New World TV - Startimes, SuperSport, NTA

Ghana: Rights held by the government, onto free-to-air TV, including ChannelOne TV and UTV

Kenya: Free-to-air government broadcaster KBC holds the rights

Senegal: New World TV and RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise)

How to follow along on ESPN's socials:

Instagram: @espnafrica

X/Twitter: @ESPNAfrica

YouTube: @ESPNUK or @ESPNFC

Tik Tok: @espnafrica

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