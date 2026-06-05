          FIFA World Cup for Africa's teams - Fixtures, kick off times, news, socials, more

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          Will Yan Diomande have a breakout World Cup for Ivory Coast? (1:23)

          • Lindsay du Plessis
          Jun 5, 2026, 01:04 PM

          The FIFA World Cup, being played from 11 June to X July, takes place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and the opening match sees the hosts take on South Africa (a repeat of the 2010 opener).

          It's a record-breaking 48-team tournament, with a 10-team African contingent -- the biggest contingent from the continent to date.

          Africa's team nicknames

          South Africa - Bafana Bafana

          Ghana - The Black Stars

          Morocco - The Atlas Lions

          Senegal - The Lions of Teranga

          Ivory Coast - The Elephants

          Algeria - Les Fennecs

          Tunisia - The Carthage Eagles

          Cape Verde - The Blue Sharks

          Egypt - The Pharaohs

          Democratic Republic of Congo (Congo DR) - The Leopards

          Key information

          Complete groups and tables HERE.

          Africa-specific fixtures and kick off times are HERE.

          Here is the full fixture list, which will convert into scores as the tournament progresses.

          This is the full list of African squads.

          How to watch:

          South Africa: Public broadcaster SABC holds the rights to the FIFA World Cup in Mzansi, across their channels and on radio. SportyTV hold pay TV rights.

          Nigeria: New World TV - Startimes, SuperSport, NTA

          Ghana: Rights held by the government, onto free-to-air TV, including ChannelOne TV and UTV

          Kenya: Free-to-air government broadcaster KBC holds the rights

          Senegal: New World TV and RTS (Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise)

          How to follow along on ESPN's socials:

          Instagram: @espnafrica

          X/Twitter: @ESPNAfrica

          YouTube: @ESPNUK or @ESPNFC

          Tik Tok: @espnafrica

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