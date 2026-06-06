Pragg clinches Norway Chess title; India face Japan in U18 hockey Asia Cup final; IND (W) vs. BAN in SAFF final: Indian Sports LIVE, June 6

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 6, 2026.
What's on today?
Football: The Indian women's football team take on Bangladesh in the final of the 2026 SAFF Women's Championship in Goa. [6:30 PM]
Hockey: India (M) take on Japan in the final of the U18 Asia Cup. [3:30 PM].
Shooting: The trials for the Asian Games begin in Dehradun with India's top shooters aiming to make it through.
Wrestling: The Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series continues in Mongolia.
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess
Badminton: Hariharan-Arjun went down in the Indonesia Open QF, losing in straight games.
Hockey: India beat Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling semi-final to enter the U18 Men's Asia Cup final.
Football: India limped to 1-3 defeat away to Tajikistan in the first of two friendlies.
Wrestling: Manisha, Neha clinched gold in the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia.