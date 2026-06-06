          Pragg clinches Norway Chess title; India face Japan in U18 hockey Asia Cup final; IND (W) vs. BAN in SAFF final: Indian Sports LIVE, June 6

          R Praggnanandhaa. Lennart Ootes / FIDE
          • ESPN staffJun 6, 2026, 02:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 6, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Football: The Indian women's football team take on Bangladesh in the final of the 2026 SAFF Women's Championship in Goa. [6:30 PM]

          • Hockey: India (M) take on Japan in the final of the U18 Asia Cup. [3:30 PM].

          • Shooting: The trials for the Asian Games begin in Dehradun with India's top shooters aiming to make it through.

          • Wrestling: The Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series continues in Mongolia.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Praggnanandhaa wins Norway Chess

          • Badminton: Hariharan-Arjun went down in the Indonesia Open QF, losing in straight games.

          • Hockey: India beat Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling semi-final to enter the U18 Men's Asia Cup final.

          • Football: India limped to 1-3 defeat away to Tajikistan in the first of two friendlies.

          • Wrestling: Manisha, Neha clinched gold in the Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series in Mongolia.