Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi joins Lionel Messi in MLS All-Star XI, 'TLB' gets most fan votes

Open Extended Reactions

Chicago Fire FC centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi became the second South Africa player ever to make a Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star roster on Friday and is set to become the first ever starter from his country.

Mbokazi was named as a starter in a team featuring Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) and Son Heung-min (LAFC) that will take on an All-Star team from Mexico's Liga MX in Charlotte, NC, on July 29.

Former Columbus Crew attacking midfielder Doctor Khumalo had previously played in the inaugural MLS All-Star game in 1996, but he came off the bench for MLS East against MLS West.

South Africa international centre-back Mbokazi has had a superb debut MLS season for the Fire and has played 12 out of 14 league games for the team sitting third in the Eastern Conference. He earned the most fan votes of any player, which in fairness may have as much to do with his immense popularity as his strong performances at the back.

The Athletic reported that the Fire saw an increase of 180,000 followers across their social media accounts in the first 48 hours after the Bafana Bafana star was announced as a signing on Dec. 2, 2025.

This was three weeks before Mbokazi began what proved to be an impressive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco, which only served to heighten his already impressive profile. The defender affectionately known as 'TLB' (Tractor Loader Backhoe) had a particularly impressive performance in the group stage game against an Egypt side featuring Mohamed Salah.

Mbokazi is set to start alongside Charlotte FC's Tim Ream at centre-back, while Vancouver Whitecaps defensive midfielder Sebastian Berhalter -- who is Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter's son -- is another noteworthy name in the team.

Mbokazi (South Africa), Messi (Argentina), Son (South Korea), Berhalter and Ream (both USA) are the five players in the All-Star first XI who were called up to this year's World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA (June 11 - July 19).

MLS All-Star First XI

GK Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

LB Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC) | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire FC) | CB Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) | RB Andy Nájar (Nashville SC)

CDM Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

AM Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) | AM Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

FWD Hugo Cuypers (Chicago Fire FC) | FWD Son Heung-Min (LAFC) | FWD Leo Messi (Inter Miami CF)