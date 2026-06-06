Gabon FA confirm death of former Toulouse defender Musavu-King at 34

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The Gabonese Football Federation have confirmed the death of International defender Yrondu Musavu-King, who is understood to have passed away in the Gabonese capital Libreville on Friday.

The circumstances of the former centreback's death have not yet been confirmed, with sources in Gabon reporting that he was found in the morning outside behind a property in his hometown.

"The passing of this iconic figure of Gabonese football, under circumstances that remain to be clarified, leaves a great void within the national football family," FEGAFOOT's statement, as sent to ESPN, began.

"At only 34 years old, Yrondu Musavu-King based away in the prime of his life, after leaving his mark on the history of Gabonese football through both his professional career and performances with the national team.

"An intelligent and combative defender, endowed with exemplary generosity, Musavu-King was also a reserved man, yet with a strong personality. He expressed his convictions frankly, always with respect and courtesy."

The defender moved to France as a two-year-old and made his professional debut for Stade Malherbe Caen in the 2012-13 season after coming through the club's academy.

He made his Gabon debut that same season, and was named in the Panthers' squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea in 2015 before signing for Granada on a free transfer later that year.

He subsequently represented the likes of Lorient, Toulouse, Switzerland's Saint-Gallen and Udinese, although he never made a senior appearance for the Italian side.

In 2019, Musavu-King - nicknamed 'The Rock' - returned to France with US Boulogne and Le Mans, before finishing his playing days with Indian side Bengaluru FC.

Musavu-King's central-defensive partner Bruno Ecuélé Manga was among several former teammates to pay tribute to the departed international.

"It's with profound sadness that I learned of your passing," the ex-Cardiff City defender posted on his Instagram handle on Friday.

"Over the years, and across the football fields, I have the opportunity to cross paths with you and appreciate the man you were: respectful, passionate, and deeply devoted to your sport.

"My thoughts are first and foremost with your family, your loved ones, and all those who had the privilege of sharing your life," he added. "I extend to them my sincere condolences and all my support during this painful time.

"May your soul rest in peace. Your memory, your journey, and everything you brought to Gabonese football will remain forever engraved in our hearts and minds."

Last year, Gabon also endured heartbreak following the death of 28-year-old forward Aaron Boupendza - a contemporary of Musavu-King with the national side - after an accidental fall from the 11th floor of a building in China.