Shooting trials for Asian Games, Indian athletes at Taiwan Open, wrestlers in Ulaanbaatar Open: Indian Sports LIVE, June 7

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 7, 2026.
What's on today?
Shooting: The trials for the Asian Games continue in Dehradun with India's top shooters in action.
Wrestling: The Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series continues in Mongolia.
Athletics: Indian athletes in Taiwan Open.
What happened yesterday?
Football: Indian stalwart Grace Dangmei announces retirement.
Football: India (W) beat Bangladesh 3-1 in final to win sixth SAFF Championships title.
Hockey: Ashish Tani Purti's hat-trick powers India to Men's U-18 Asia Cup Gold.
Hockey: India clinch bronze medal with 3-0 win over Korea in Women''s U18 Asia Cup.
Archery: Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh banned for 2 years.
Asian medallist weightlifter Ajith among 24 provisionally suspended for dope flunk.