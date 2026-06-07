          Shooting trials for Asian Games, Indian athletes at Taiwan Open, wrestlers in Ulaanbaatar Open: Indian Sports LIVE, June 7

          Representational image PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 7, 2026, 03:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 7, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Shooting: The trials for the Asian Games continue in Dehradun with India's top shooters in action.

          • Wrestling: The Ulaanbaatar Open Ranking Series continues in Mongolia.

          • Athletics: Indian athletes in Taiwan Open.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: Indian stalwart Grace Dangmei announces retirement.

          • Football: India (W) beat Bangladesh 3-1 in final to win sixth SAFF Championships title.

          • Hockey: Ashish Tani Purti's hat-trick powers India to Men's U-18 Asia Cup Gold.

          • Hockey: India clinch bronze medal with 3-0 win over Korea in Women''s U18 Asia Cup.

          • Archery: Asian Games compound team gold winner Prathamesh banned for 2 years.

          • Asian medallist weightlifter Ajith among 24 provisionally suspended for dope flunk.