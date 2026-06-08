Animesh, Gurindervir in 4x100m relay action at Taiwan Athletics Open: Indian Sports LIVE, June 8

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 8, 2026.
What's on today?
Athletics: Indian athletes are in action at the Taiwan Open.
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026
What happened yesterday?
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov, and Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the opening round of the UzChess Cup 2026.
Shooting: Himanshu, Deeksha, Suraj win in T4 National trials
Athletics: Animesh wins silver in 200m in Taipei City
Golf: IGU names six-member team for Asian Games in Japan