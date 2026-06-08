          Animesh, Gurindervir in 4x100m relay action at Taiwan Athletics Open: Indian Sports LIVE, June 8

          Gurindervir Singh reacts after a 10.09s sprint set a national record in the men's 100m. AFI
          • ESPN staffJun 8, 2026, 02:35 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 8, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Athletics: Indian athletes are in action at the Taiwan Open.

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shamsiddin Vokhidov, and Vidit Gujrathi lost to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in the opening round of the UzChess Cup 2026.

          • Shooting: Himanshu, Deeksha, Suraj win in T4 National trials

          • Athletics: Animesh wins silver in 200m in Taipei City

          • Golf: IGU names six-member team for Asian Games in Japan