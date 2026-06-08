Nigeria will be represented at the FIFA World Cup after all! Could this XI beat, say, England?

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After failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite a record 10 African teams making it to the 48-team tournament, the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles will not be on display in North America.

Yet, scattered across nine different squad heading to the United States, Mexico, and Canada this month, there will be fifteen footballers whose roots trace back to Nigerian soil.

While Nigeria may be absent, Nigerian football will be on display at the World Cup. Here is what the starting XI would look like.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: Owen Goodman

RB: Manuel Akanji

CB: David Alaba (captain)

CB: Noah Okafor

LB: Antonio Nusa

DM: Felix Nmecha

DM: Carney Chukwuemeka

RAM: Bukayo Saka

CAM: Jamal Musiala

LAM: Michael Olise

FW: Folarin Balogun

SUBS: Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Promise David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Ime Okon

Imagine if Arsenal and England trio Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Bukayo Saka all chose to play for Nigeria... Marc Atkins/Getty Images

BUKAYO SAKA | Arsenal | Age 24

The Nigerian connection: Born in Ealing, London, to Nigerian parents, his full name is Bukayo Jerome Saka. The Yoruba root of Bukayo means "adds to happiness." He grew up watching both Arsenal and the Super Eagles.

International trajectory: Saka made his England debut in October 2020 and has not looked back. He scored three goals at the 2022 World Cup and was a key figure at Euro 2024, where he became Arsenal's all-time leading scorer for England when he netted against Switzerland in the quarter-final. He will be one of England's most important players at this tournament.

Nigeria angle: The NFF monitored Saka closely before he committed to England. He has been gracious about it: "I always still watch Nigeria's games where I can, and I wish them all the best and support them all the way."

EBERECHI EZE | Arsenal | Age 27

The Nigerian connection: Born in Greenwich, London, to Nigerian parents. He represented England through the youth ranks but his Nigerian eligibility was never in doubt.

International trajectory: His senior debut came in 2023, and he has become a regular fixture in the England setup. He scored his first international goal in March 2025, a 3-0 win over Latvia in World Cup qualifying.

Nigeria angle: Eze attended a Nigerian youth training camp in his earlier years but eventually decided to represent England.

NONI MADUEKE | Arsenal | Age 24

The Nigerian connection: Full name Chukwunonso Azuka Tristan Madueke. Born in Barnet, London, to Nigerian parents. His father, Ifeanyi Madueke, has been active in football talent scouting and is credited with instilling fierce self-belief in his son.

International trajectory: A two-time England youth champion, Madueke was part of England's U21 European Championship winning squad. He has made senior appearances for England before his inclusion in the 2026 World Cup squad.

Nigeria angle: The NFF were well aware of his eligibility but England's youth system had him early and held on.

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JAMAL MUSIALA | Bayern Munich | Age 23

The Nigerian connection: Born in Stuttgart to a British-Nigerian father and a German mother, making him eligible for three nations. He is widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders on the planet.

International trajectory: Musiala represented England at multiple youth levels before making one of the most discussed switches in recent memory, committing to Germany in 2021. He has since appeared at the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2020, and Euro 2024. He is Germany's most important attacking player.

Nigeria angle: By his own admission: "I could have played for Nigeria because it crossed my mind. I had good talks with Nigeria and Germany. So it really just came down to where I'd feel the most comfortable." He chose Germany.

FELIX NMECHA | Borussia Dortmund | Age 25

The Nigerian connection: Full name Felix Kalu Nmecha. Born in Hamburg to a Nigerian father, Kalu Nmecha, and a German mother. The family relocated to England in 2007, where he and his brother Lukas came through Manchester City's academy.

International trajectory: Represented both England and Germany at youth level before receiving his first senior Germany call in March 2023. He has been in and out of the squad since, but is now established enough to be included in Nagelsmann's 2026 World Cup squad.

Nigeria angle: In his own words on the significance of the Igbo connection at Dortmund alongside Carney Chukwuemeka: "I'm very connected and close to where I come from. My dad's obviously Igbo, and we share that passion for our people. I think for me it's very special. We've never had two Igbo players playing for Dortmund at the same time before."

Felix Nmecha of Germany jumps for the ball with Weston Mackenzie of United States during an international friendly on June 6. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

MANUEL AKANJI | Inter Milan | Age 30

The Nigerian connection: Full name Manuel Obafemi Akanji. Born in Wiesendangen, Switzerland, to a Swiss mother, Isabel, a former Swiss tennis player, and a Nigerian father, Abimbola, a finance expert and amateur footballer from Nigeria. The name Obafemi is Yoruba for "the king loves me." He has never hidden his connection to his father's homeland.

International trajectory: Four World Cups and two European Championships with Switzerland. At the 2026 tournament, he is likely to be one of the most experienced defenders in the entire competition.

Nigeria angle: Akanji has spoken candidly about his Nigerian roots: "This is the eagle, from the Nigerian national team, with the football under it. It's something I carry with me," he said, pointing to a tattoo of the Super Eagles crest on his left arm.

NOAH OKAFOR | Leeds United | Age 25

The Nigerian connection: Full name Noah Arinzechukwu Okafor. Born in Binningen, Switzerland, to a Nigerian father, Christian Okafor, and a Swiss mother, Karla. His middle name, Arinzechukwu, means "God has done his work" in Igbo.

International trajectory: A Switzerland regular since 2019, Okafor has been part of squads at multiple major tournaments and brings significant big-game experience to this World Cup.

Nigeria angle: His Super Eagles eligibility through his father was always clear but Switzerland's youth system got to him early.

David Alaba captains Austria, and would probably captain our imaginary Nigeria XI too. Severin Aichbauer/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

DAVID ALABA | Real Madrid | Age 33

The Nigerian connection: Full name David Olatokunbo Alaba. Born in Vienna to a Filipino mother and a Nigerian father, George Alaba, and described as a crown prince of Ogun State. He grew up immersed in both his Nigerian and Filipino heritage.

International trajectory: Debuted for Austria at 17. Has captained them for over a decade. He missed Euro 2024 through injury but was named non-playing captain out of respect. Now fit and available, he leads Austria's first World Cup campaign since 1998.

Nigeria angle: George Alaba has spoken warmly of Nigeria, and David has always acknowledged both sides of his heritage, even flying a joint Nigeria, Filipino, Austrian flag after one Champions League victory.

CARNEY CHUKWUEMEKA | Borussia Dortmund | Age 22

The Nigerian connection: Born in Eisenstadt, Vienna, to Nigerian parents, before moving to Northampton as a child. He was on the NFF's radar for years, and is, in many ways, one of the players whose decision stings the most.

International trajectory: 25 England youth caps, including the U19 European Championship but no senior England call-up came. FIFA approved his switch to Austria in March 2026. He has two appearances for Austria ahead of the World Cup.

Nigeria angle: This was a very public near-miss. The NFF formally expressed interest and were reportedly at the forefront of wooing Chukwuemeka but the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup proved decisive. Austria offered a World Cup. Nigeria could not

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FOLARIN BALOGUN | AS Monaco | Age 24

The Nigerian connection: Full name Folarin Jolaoluwa Jerry Balogun. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Nigerian parents. His family moved to London when he was one month old and he was raised in England. He was eligible for the USA, England, and Nigeria.

International trajectory: Chose the USMNT in May 2023 after FIFA approved his one-time change of association. He debuted in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico and scored in the final against Canada. He has since scored in three consecutive USMNT starts in the fall 2025 window. He is now the undisputed first-choice striker for the host nation.

Nigeria angle: He was eligible to represent Nigeria, but chose America, citing the support of Nigerian-American fans on social media as a factor in leaning toward the Stars and Stripes.

MICHAEL OLISE | Bayern Munich | Age 24

The Nigerian connection: Full name Michael Akpovie Olise. Born in Hammersmith, London, to a British-Nigerian father and a Franco-Algerian mother. He was eligible to represent France, England, Algeria, and Nigeria. He chose Les Bleus.

International trajectory: Made his senior France debut in September 2024 after representing France at the 2024 Olympics. With Kylian Mbappé now managing a different role, Olise has the opportunity to be France's most decisive attacker at this tournament.

Nigeria angle: His Nigerian eligibility through his father was always clear but his affinity for France through his mother's side was always the stronger pull.

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ANTONIO NUSA | RB Leipzig | Age 21

The Nigerian connection: Full name Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa. Born in Langhus, Norway, to a Nigerian father and a Norwegian mother. His surname is from Nigeria's Benin Kingdom and carries the meaning "what God says will come to pass." He holds dual Norwegian and Nigerian citizenship.

International trajectory: He has been a Norway regular since 2023 and is one of the most anticipated young players at this World Cup. At just 21, he will be competing on the biggest stage for the first time.

Nigeria angle: Dual citizenship meant the NFF had a real claim but Norway moved faster, integrating him into their youth system from a young age. There is no record of a formal NFF approach.

TANI OLUWASEYI | Villarreal | Age 25

The Nigerian connection: Born in Abuja, Nigeria, before immigrating to Mississauga, Ontario, at age 10.

International trajectory: Became cap-tied to Canada at the 2024 Copa América. He is one of the forwards battling for a starting role alongside Jonathan David, offering blistering pace, athleticism, and long-range shooting.

Nigeria angle: Born in Nigeria. Raised Nigerian for the first decade of his life but Canada's thriving footballing diaspora culture absorbed him after his family emigrated.

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PROMISE DAVID | Royal Union Saint-Gilloise | Age 24

The Nigerian connection: Full name Promise Oluwatobi Emmanuel David Akinpelu. Born in Brampton, Ontario, to Nigerian immigrant parents Solomon and Anna. His chosen nickname, Tobi, comes from his Yoruba middle name, Oluwatobi. He lived in Nigeria for several years as a child and has spoken openly about how his Nigerian heritage remains close to his heart.

International trajectory: He previously played for Nigeria's U-23 side in October 2022 before FIFA approved his switch to Canada in February 2025. He made his Canada debut in June 2025, scoring in a 4-2 win over Ukraine. He has three goals in just 201 international minutes.

Nigeria angle: This is the one that got away at U-23 level. The NFF expressed interest when it became clear he was choosing his international future. He was direct about it: "Canadian football raised me, so I feel like I owe it back to Canada to perform for them. Playing for Nigeria was great, but it was just an opportunity."

IME OKON | Hannover 96 | Age 21

The Nigerian connection: Born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother. He grew up primarily in South Africa and came through the South African youth system, but his Nigerian heritage is part of his identity and he holds dual nationality.

International trajectory: A South Africa youth international who earned his senior call-up for the 2026 World Cup, becoming part of Hugo Broos' squad for South Africa's first World Cup appearance since 2010.

Nigeria angle: No NFF approach has been reported. His South African upbringing and youth career made his international destiny clear.

OWEN GOODMAN | Crystal Palace (England) | Age 22

The Nigerian connection: Born in Canada to a Nigerian mother and English father, Goodman has openly acknowledged his Nigerian heritage and was eligible to represent Nigeria, England, or Canada. He was invited by Nigeria's U-20 team ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and remained on the radar of Nigerian football officials before ultimately committing to Canada.

International trajectory: Represented Canada at youth level before receiving his first senior call-up. His inclusion in Canada's World Cup squad completed a rapid rise from youth international to World Cup player. While Maxime Crépeau and Dayne St. Clair enter the tournament ahead of him in the pecking order, Goodman is widely viewed as a potential future No. 1 for Canada.

Nigeria angle: Nigeria identified Goodman early and invited him to the Flying Eagles setup before the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The NFF maintained contact, and Goodman even held discussions with Nigerian football officials. But Canada moved decisively, integrating him into its national team pathway and eventually securing his international future. For Nigeria, his loss is particularly significant because he fills the one position that the Super Eagles have been struggling with in recent years.