Gyan? Diouf? Hakimi? - Ranking Africa's 10 greatest FIFA World Cup players

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Some of Africa's greatest footballers have graced the FIFA World Cup, but while certain icons struggled to translate their brilliance to the tournament itself, others rose to the occasion and produced unforgettable performances.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, ESPN rank the 10 greatest African players to feature at the tournament, based solely on their performances at the competition, rather than their wider career achievements.

Honourable Mentions

• Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon) - Scored three goals across two separate tournaments, but both 2010 and 2014 editions were bitter disappointments for the Indomitable Lions.

• Rigobert Song (Cameroon) - Four World Cups, leadership, extraordinary longevity, but wasn't always a positive contributor for the Indomitable Lions, getting sent off in two separate tournaments.

• Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) - His towering header against Portugal sent Morocco into the 2022 semis. It's a shame he won't be able to add to his legacy in 2026.

• Mustapha Hadji (Morocco) - Simply breathtaking during the 1998 tournament, and scored one of Africa's greatest World Cup goals with a magnificent effort against Norway.

• Francois Omam-Biyik (Cameroon) - Another famous header - it was Omam-Biyik, leaping high to meet Louis-Paul M'Fede's cross from the right - who secured Cameroon's ultimate giant-killing against Argentina in 1990.

• Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria) - Utterly scintillating in 1998, becoming the first African player to make FIFA's all-star Team of the Tournament.

• Rabah Madjer (Algeria) - Scored the opening goal in Algeria's legendary 2-1 victory over reigning champions West Germany, one of the World Cup's greatest upsets.

• Henri Camara (Senegal) - Underrated goal-getter who secured Senegal's progression against Sweden in the 2002 Round of 16, equalising in the first half before scoring a fine Golden Goal winner.

• Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria) - Searing pace and lethal movement from Nigeria's left flank in '94 gave the Eagles an extra dimension in attack; Amuneke scored twice in the group stage.

Samuel Eto'o and Cameroon were dismal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, failing to earn a single point and crashing out in the group stage. Stewart Kendall/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The ranking

10. Salif Diao

Admittedly, a sentimental pick. Diao was central to Senegal's 2002 quarterfinal run, bringing huge athleticism and balance to the midfield, and truly excelling alongside Papa Bouba Diop in the shock victory over France.

He scored one of Africa's greatest World Cup goals against Denmark in the group stage - finishing off a precise ranging counterattacking move with a nonchalant finish beyond Thomas Sorensen - the perfect encapsulation of Bruno Metsu's strategy.

The goal is arguably even more impressive considering Diao was still mentally reeling after giving away a penalty from which Jon Dahl Tomasson gave Denmark the lead.

He was later sent off in that match, and without their brains and control, Senegal were exposed, drawing 3-3 in their final group game against Uruguay.

Diao was unable to recreate these performances after signing for Liverpool ahead of the 02-03 season.

9. Lakhdar Belloumi

The architect of Algeria's fearless, composed performances in 1982, Belloumi caught the eye and pulled the strings for that excellent Fennecs team.

He was the key protagonist of that campaign, scoring the winner in the historic 2-1 victory over reigning champions West Germany, one of the greatest upsets in the history of the World Cup.

His fearlessness, technical quality and elegancy epitomised that terrific Algeria side - arguably the finest representation of North Africa's purest football alchemy.

The latter 'Disgrace of Gijon' denied this team the historic recognition they surely deserved.

Rashidi Yekini of Nigeria takes on Bulgaria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup. David Cannon/ALLSPORT

8. Rashidi Yekini

The Nigeria striker produced one of the most iconic moments in World Cup history when he scored the Super Eagles' first ever tournament goal against Bulgaria in 1994, celebrating by clinging to the goal net in a shout of joy and disbelief.

His greatness goes beyond that celebration; Yekini led this Nigeria team with power, fine finishing and sharp movement, with the Eagles topping their group with a series of attacking displays.

The goal was not the extent of his contribution; he spearheaded the Eagles quick, muscular attack, and contributed the assist for Daniel Amokachi's goal in the opener.

7. Thomas N'Kono

Preferred ahead of his long-term rival Joseph-Antoine Bell for Cameroon's World Cup runs, he was influential in 1982 as they exited the tournament despite not losing a game, conceding just twice and drawing with eventual champions Italy.

His leadership and influence was evident in calming the Indomitable Lions' nerves during that first Mundial run, with N'Kono composed under pressure, agile and commanding.

His performances later inspired a 12-year-old Gianluigi Buffon during Italia '90, where the Cameroon stopper's charisma and shot-stopping convinced the future Azzurri great to switch from playing in midfield to trying his hand as a keeper.

play 1:42 Can Morocco finish above Brazil in Group C at the World Cup?

6. Achraf Hakimi

One of the defining players of the 2022 World Cup, Hakimi was dynamic in attack, disciplined defensively and composed under pressure as Morocco reached the final four.

He became the face of the Atlas Lions' historic run to the semis, with his audacious Panenka penalty against Spain - the land of his birth - in the Last 16 a moment that instantly entered football folklore.

Repeatedly, he was tested against elite opposition attackers - Eden Hazard, Ivan Perisic, Alphonso Davies, João Félix, Jordi Alba - before the 'final battle' against Kylian Mbappé in the semi.

Hakimi could well climb up this list over the next few weeks.

5. Papa Bouba Diop

The Wardrobe assured his place in football history when he scrambled the ball beyond Fabien Barthez as Senegal defeated reigning world champions France to secure perhaps the most famous giant-killing the World Cup has seen.

Beyond this goal, his influence throughout the tournament was immense; tactically and physically dominant in midfield, Diop also scored twice against Uruguay (goals often overshadowed by his effort against France) and was the heartbeat of the Teranga Lions' side.

Few African players have ever delivered a World Cup campaign filled with such decisive moments, with Diop also playing a structurally critical role in midfield as the Teranga Lions came back from behind to defeat Sweden in the Last 16.

Senegal's El Hadji Diouf takes on France at the 2002 FIFA World Cup. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

4. El Hadji Diouf

The third Senegal player from the 2002 generation on this list, Diouf was the confidence, pace and swagger of the Teranga Lions' campaign.

He was fearless against France, consistently terrorising this ageing backline and looking utterly comfortable despite the stakes and the scale of the match. It was his cross that set up Diop for the winner.

This was just the start of a superb tournament display; while others scored the goals, Diouf gave Senegal their identity, their attacking edge, stretching opponents' defences and creating opportunity with his movement and pace.

He made the tournament's official All-Star team - only the second African player to do so - while his assist for Camara's equaliser against Sweden was also critical.

3. Yassine Bounou

Bounou delivered the greatest World Cup goalkeeping campaign by an African player in 2022, proving influential as Morocco reached the semis in remarkable style.

Defensive resilience was one of the key characteristics of this Atlas Lions team, and Bounou was the foundation.

His penalty saves against Spain - to deny Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets - were iconic, but that was just the pinnacle of a more impressive body of work in Qatar.

Bounou was calm, his positioning immaculate, his reflexes and command of his area flawless...and all in the biggest of games.

His assurance between the sticks fuelled Morocco's belief, and there surely wouldn't have been a semifinal finish without him.

play 1:23 Nicol downbeat on Ghana's World Cup chances after draw vs. Wales

2. Asamoah Gyan

Africa's top scorer at the World Cup with six goals, Gyan made some key interventions in some of the biggest moments in the history of Ghanaian football.

He scored Ghana's first ever World Cup goal in 2006 against the Czech Republic, fired them past the United States in extra time of the Last 16 bout in 2010, and also netted against Germany and Portugal in 2014.

His late missed penalty at the death in the quarter against Uruguay, with the semifinals at Ghana's mercy, was a disaster, and remains part of his story, but he demonstrated character and courage to step up and convert for the Black Stars in their ill-fated shootout.

In terms of consistency, longevity and big-game performances, no African player could match Gyan at the World Cup.

1.Roger Milla

Almost 40 years on from Milla's finest hour - firing Cameroon to the quarterfinals in 1990 - his performances in Italy that summer remain the defining image of Africa at the World Cup.

No one combined brilliance, charisma, historic impact and symbolism more completely than Milla who, despite being 38, scored four goals before England eliminated the Indomitable Lions in the Last Eight.

His legendary corner-flag dances both encapsulated the global perception of African football and forced a radical revision of the continent's contribution to the world's game.

Four years later, in the United States, he returned to become - at 42 - the tournament's oldest ever goalscorer; it's a record that's unlikely to be broken any time soon.