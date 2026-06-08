Morocco then everyone else - Ranking Africa's 10 FIFA World Cup teams

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The 2026 World Cup is days away, with Africa's 10 representatives in various states of readiness as their opening games draw closer.

Some nations arrive with strong momentum, and harbouring realistic hopes of breaking new ground at the tournament, while others are still trying to resolve lingering issues and find solutions for gaping weaknesses.

For these Power Rankings, we've assessed each team based on their current FIFA World Ranking, their recent form, injury concerns, squad cohesion, dressing-room atmosphere, depth of talent, and overall momentum heading into the World Cup.

Tunisia didn't concede at all during qualification, but a poor Africa Cup of Nations convinced the federation to push the panic button, with head coach Sami Trabelsi replaced by Sabri Lamouchi in the aftermath of their penalty elimination by Mali.

Lamouchi has dispensed with the experience of Yassine Meriah and Ferjani Sassi - with almost 200 caps between them - although a 5-0 mauling by Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly this weekend suggests that the Carthage Eagles may now be without their key strength; the grit and grinta that ensures they're competitive and hard to break down.

The draw - Sweden, Japan, Netherlands - won't give Tunisia sleepless nights, but there will be no gifts either, and any tactical schema that relies on the fitful Hannibal Mejbri is unlikely to be convincing.

play 0:43 Can Tunisia take qualifiers momentum into the World Cup?

9. Cape Verde

The recent 3-0 friendly victory over Serbia climbs Cape Verde off the foot of this power ranking, with the islanders delivering the kind of aggressive, fearless, disciplined performance that are increasingly seeing them being tipped in some quarters as one of the tournament's surprise packages.

They have momentum, there's positivity in the camp, and they have a strong collective identity.

However, former winners Spain and Uruguay are their first two World Cup fixtures (ever), and this represents a veritable baptism of fire for the tiny islanders.

Perhaps without Herve Renard at the helm, Saudi Arabia are a less ominous opponent in their final group game, but by then, the knockouts may be out of reach.

None of the ten African teams enter the tournament with more uncertainty than Ghana, with the Black Stars having only played one match - last week's friendly draw with Wales - under new coach Carlos Queiroz.

They nearly defeated the Welsh in Cardiff, only to concede in the 93rd minute, and while their defensive resolve should encourage the famously conservatively minded Queiroz, the truth is that the Black Stars were outplayed for large swathes of the match, struggling to impose themselves and registering just 33 percent of possession.

Mohammed Kudus misses out due to injury, leaving much of the attacking burden on Antoine Semenyo's shoulders, while Mohammed Salisu has had to pull out through injury and Alexander Djiku - the other first-choice centreback - has fitness issues of his own.

The performance of Thomas Partey against Wales - he looked well short of match sharpness - ought to also concern the Portuguese coach, who doesn't have time on his side as he looks to mould a disciplined, rugged, combative - but menacing - side out of this Ghana squad.

Their opener against Panama - knowing that Croatia and England lie in wait - takes on massive importance for the Black Stars.

play 1:51 Why Relebohile Mofokeng is South Africa's player to watch the World Cup

Bafana Bafana are back in the big time for the first time in 16 years, and they have a clear identity under Hugo Broos. The squad is generally settled, they've been together for several years, and they all know their roles.

They'll be disciplined, tactically organised, and this team should have chemistry - which counts for a lot in a tournament environment.

The group is also favourable; Bafana won't be intimidated by South Korea and Czechia, particularly if they can ride out that sure-to-be emotionally charged tournament opener with Mexico at the Estadio Azteca.

The main concern is goals, where Lyle Foster scored just three for Burnley all season, while Evidence Makgopa and Iqraam Rayners are unlikely to strike too much fear into opposition hearts.

Egypt reached the semifinals of the Nations Cup, but won over few admirers with a staid and uninspired approach that failed to get the best out of Mohamed Salah.

Indeed, Hossam Hassan will need to hope that the talisman can find a way to inspire this limited group, although - as was the case at the AFCON - don't be surprised if Omar Marmoush proved to be the Pharaohs' most eye-catching attacker.

Egypt haven't played a World Cup knockout game since 1934, while Salah will recognise the importance to his legacy - back home and abroad - of leaving his mark on the tournament.

While Egypt are outsiders against Belgium in their opener, fixtures against New Zealand and Iran should give them opportunities to take maximum points and advance as group runners-up.

Their narrow friendly defeat by Brazil on Saturday should also fuel confidence that they're on the brink of a historic campaign.

play 0:37 Salah hopeful for Egypt despite 'tough' World Cup group

5. DR Congo

Returning to the top table for the first time since 1974, the DRC will play the World Cup against the backdrop of civil unrest and the Ebola epidemic back home, which should add an extra charge to an already generational achievement.

Sebastien Desabre has masterminded the Central Africans' return to this level, casting the net far and wide to exploit the Congo's diaspora in Europe and beyond, while establishing a tactical approach which ensures organisation while not constraining the Leopards' eye-catching attacking talents.

Tournament preparation hasn't been ideal, with their friendly against Chile cancelled due to logistical concerns linked to Ebola, but their extra-time playoff victory over Jamaica in March proved that they're a unified collective in good health.

With the likes of Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa, Fiston Mayele and Théo Bongonda offering goal threat and unpredictability in attack, they should be a match for Uzbekistan and Colombia, and don't rule out them pulling off a surprise against Portugal in their first World Cup game in 52 years.

Firmly in fourth spot in this Power Ranking, Algeria look nicely balanced under Vladimir Petkovic, with ingenuity and variety in attack, dynamism out wide, and enough tenacity and experience at the back to be an obdurate obstacle for anyone.

Riyad Mahrez, likely to start on the right flank, remains the team's leader and chief creator, capable of unpicking opponents from set pieces or changing the course of an attack with a sharp pass or unexpected twist.

Rafik Belghali - advancing down the right flank - and Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left could be among the tournament's best fullback duos, while Mohamed Amoura, Adil Boulbina, Amine Gouiri, Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa offer movement, invention and a goal threat alongside Mahrez.

The group's tough, Argentina will be stern opening opponents, but you can't write off this Fennecs team...if they can avoid the kind of meltdown we witnessed against Nigeria at the AFCON.

play 1:10 Riyad Mahrez: Algeria 'ready' for opening World Cup clash against Argentina

A case could be made to put the Ivorians higher on this list, with their recent 2-1 victory over France transforming the outside perception in the team while reinforcing belief in the squad.

This is a unified group, with options aplenty - head coach Emerse Fae was able to leave Sébastien Haller, Jérémie Boga and Wilfried Zaha at home - and several players who have the capacity and momentum to become the tournament's breakout star.

A midfield of Franck Kessié, Seko Fofana and Ibrahim Sangaré should be able to go toe to toe with all but the very best, and the defence is growing in stature.

Returning to the tournament for the first time since 2014, the Elephants do not carry the emotional stars of past failures, while Ecuador and Curacao in Group E give them a glorious opportunity of (finally) reaching the knockouts.

AFCON winners (on the field) earlier this year, Senegal have elite tournament experience - most of this group were present when they reached the Round of 16 in 2022 - and are a balanced, competent, confident unit.

Sadio Mané remains the team's emotional heartbeat, Iliman Ndiaye provides invention and class in the final third, while Nicolas Jackson - for all his chaos and rough edges - should be a handful for any of the Teranga Lions' opponents.

There are concerns about Kalidou Koulibaly's form, not to mention his fitness - the centreback hasn't played since early April - while the group draw hasn't been the kindest, with France, Norway and Iraq up for the West Africans.

The historical edge around that opener with Les Bleus could play to Senegal's advantage, and after riding out the drama of that infamous AFCON final, they look psychologically equipped for another major tournament so soon after.

play 1:48 Morocco face injury crisis right before World Cup

Morocco's ceiling remains higher than any other African team set for the World Cup, with the Atlas Lions boasting the depth and technical quality to not just match but surpass the majority of teams in the competition.

In Achraf Hakimi, they boast Africa's Footballer of the Year and arguably the best fullback in the game today, while Brahim Díaz was magnificent at the Nations Cup...at least until his ill-conceived panenka penalty in the final.

They're currently ranked seventh in the world - a position that does not flatter them - and never before has an African team entered a World Cup in such an accomplished position in the FIFA World Rankings.

However, there are concerns.

In attack, the decision to leave Youssef En-Nesyri at home risks leaving them short, and it remains to be seen to what extent using Ismael Saibari as the main attacking threat is an experiment or the default Plan A.

More worrying is the injury to Nayef Aguerd. The centreback - Morocco's outstanding defender - hasn't been seen since March, and it remains to be seen whether he will even participate in the World Cup, let alone be at his best.

More broadly, while Mohamed Ouahbi has been charged with bringing a more expansive style than his predecessor - Walid Regragui - he has only been working with the team since March, he must not disrupt the control, resiliency, and family spirit that underpinned the Atlas Lions' growth under the previous head coach.