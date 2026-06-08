Morocco's Mazraoui to resume training, Ezzalzouli to be assessed in 48 hours ahead of Brazil opener

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Morocco will wait two days before deciding whether the injury sustained by Abde Ezzalzouli in Sunday's friendly draw with Norway will prevent him from participating in the FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions are confident that Noussair Mazraoui will not be sidelined by the shoulder injury he sustained in the match, per a close source to ESPN.

The North Africans shared a 1-1 draw with Norway at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, with Martin Odegaard's 75th-minute goal cancelling out Brahim Díaz's powerful right-footed finish from inside the box in the seventh minute.

However an encouraging showing was overshadowed by two more injury concerns for the African champions, with both Ezzalzouli and Mazraoui forced off during the contest in some discomfort.

"The situation is the following," a source within the camp told ESPN. "For Ezzalzouli, we will wait two days just to be sure, to study [the injury] and to make a deeper analysis.

"For Mazraoui, he received a hit on his shoulder and he will resume training in the coming days."

The 28-year-old Mazraoui was replaced in the 29th minute, appearing to clutch his upper arm, while Ezzalzouli didn't emerge after the break after picking up a first-half complaint.

The Manchester United defender is understood to have suffered a partial shoulder dislocation, the although Morocco have not yet officially confirmed the severity of the injury and the extent to which it will hinder Mazraoui's World Cup participation.

The former Bayern Munich man, who had to play through injury during the Atlas Lions' run to the semifinal in Qatar, is understood to have undergone a scan on Monday to establish the extent of the injury.

Ezzalzouli appeared to sustain an injury to his right leg after teammate Chadi Riad was pushed onto him, before he was replaced by Soufiane Rahimi.

Real Betis's Abde Ezzalzouli was forced off the field with injury in Morocco's pre-World Cup friendly against Norway. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"Two players went off injured, and we're waiting to see what they have," head coach Mohamed Ouahbi told journalists after the match.

"I'm more concerned about that [than the performance]. I hope, God willing, that they'll be alright."

Morocco are already monitoring first choice centreback Nayef Aguerd, who played no part against Norway and has not played a minute of action for club or country since March 4 due to an ongoing groin complaint.

Anass Salah-Eddine - the player most likely to deputise for Mazraoui at left back - was not involved in the Norway friendly, with Morocco giving no official reason why, while Chemsdine Talbi of Sunderland was also absent as he recovers from a muscle injury.

Morocco are only five days away from their opening Group C game against Brazil in New York (June 13), before their campaign continues against Scotland (June 19) and Haiti (June 24).

Ouahbi has until 24 hours before their first fixture to make injury-enforced changes to his squad, and has several players in the camp - Ali Maamar, Amine Sbaï, Marwane Saadane - who are not registered in the World Cup 26, but are on hand to step in for any players who may not be able to make the cut.

"We're leaving with a good impression despite everything, because we didn't win," Ouahbi concluded, "but we really showed some very good things against a very good opponent.

"That's the point of playing teams like that, but afterwards, when you make so many changes, it's difficult, even for the players.

"It was important that we managed everyone's playing time."