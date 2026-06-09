          Archery World Cup Stage 3 begins in Shanghai; Arjun, Vidit in action at UzChess Cup: Indian Sports LIVE, June 9

          Dhiraj Bommadevara. Alex Pantling/Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 9, 2026, 02:30 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 9, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The BWF Australian Open Super 500 tournament begins today.

          • Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat lead the Indian contingent as the Archery World Cup Stage 3 begins in Shanghai.

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi won against Nodirbek Yakubboev in the second round of the UzChess Cup, while Vidit Gujrathi lost again

          • Shooting: Rahi Sarnobat wins in T4 National trials

          • Football: Sports Minister asks AIFF, ISL clubs to form task force for "structured" league

          • Wrestling: India sign off Ulaanbaatar Open with three freestyle golds, finish with 17 medals