Alex Iwobi, on 100 caps - 'No regrets' about choosing Nigeria over England

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As he prepares to earn his 100th cap for Nigeria in Wednesday's international friendly against Portugal, Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi says he has no regrets about his decade-long career with the Super Eagles.

Barring any unexpected twist, Iwobi is expected to join Jospeh Yobo, Vincent Enyeama and Ahmed Musa as one of only four Nigerians to have played a century of games for the national team when he lines out against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Lieira.

The Fulham midfielder, who represented England at cadet level, says he has no regrets about his decision to go with Nigeria for his senior international career, despite missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and never winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I am proud to be where I am today; proud to wear the green-and-white," Iwobi said in remarks shared by the Nigeria Football Federation. "I have no regrets choosing Nigeria.

"Yes, I would have loved to win the AFCON and perhaps be with the Eagles at the FIFA World Cup that is about to kick off in a few days' time, but no regrets."

The 30-year-old added that the decision was made after spending time at both England and Nigeria youth camps and in consultation with his family, including his famous uncle and Nigeria legend Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, but made it clear the final decision was his to make.

Iwobi said of Okocha: "He always said go and do what's right, go and enjoy your football. Of course he's a Nigeria legend and the advice I got from my parents and from him was that before you take a decision on where you want to play, give Nigeria a trial and see how you feel.

"So I actually went to the under 23s and experienced it for myself and I felt a lot like I'm at home. No disrespect to England because I had a good time there but Nigeria is where my heart is. So yeah, he did influence me a bit, but at the at the end of the day, it was ultimately my decision."

Alex Iwobi player for England until under 23 level, before opting to represent Nigeria as a senior. Matt Lewis - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Iwobi Ended up making his debut for Nigeria in a friendly against DR Congo in Visé, Belgium in October of 2015. He has gone on to appear at four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, winning silver in 2023 and bronze in 2019 and 2025, and played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He would have reached the century milestone against Poland in Warsaw on June 3, but was serving a suspension after receiving a red card in Nigeria's 2-2 friendly draw against Jordan in March in Antalya, Turkey. He was sent off for retaliation after a foul by Jordanian defender Amer Jamous for only his second dismissal in a Nigeria shirt.

Iwobi subsequently apologized on his Alexander Yaa Digg podcast: "I need to address what I did and apologize to all my Nigerian teammates, staff, and everyone who cares about Nigeria.

"My actions were not good enough, and I got sent off. I want to apologize for the mistake."

Nigeria drew 2-2 with Poland in Warsaw in Iwobi's absence before traveling to Portugal.

Reflecting on his journey so far, Iwobi described his most memorable moment in green-and-white as the goal he scored against Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo in October 2017, which sent Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He said: "It's not because of the stakes, although it sent us to the World Cup, but simply because my parents were in the stadium. Being able to celebrate with my mum and my dad was an amazing feeling. That's who I do it for.

"I loved the occasion because my dad and my mum were both at the stadium and saw it all, and we celebrated together afterwards."

Super Eagles and Fulham striker Alex Iwobi will become only the fourth Nigeria player to reach 100 international caps when he takes the field against Portugal. Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images/Getty Images

When he does make that 100th appearance, Iwobi will join a rarefied club of three players who have previously reached the milestone for Nigeria.

Former Everton defender Yobo became the first Nigerian centurion when he captained the Super Eagles against France in the round of 16 at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He announced his retirement after the tournament, and finished with 100 caps across a 13-year career spanning three World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, leading the Super Eagles to the 2013 Afcon title.

Goalkeeper Enyeama surpassed Yobo's mark when he earned his 101st cap in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Chad. Enyeama, who won his 100th cap in a 1-0 defeat to Uganda on March 26, 2015, later retired from international football in October of that year. He was subsequently named the greatest African goalkeeper of all time by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics.

Musa retired in December 2025 as Nigeria's all-time record appearance holder with 111 caps across a 15-year career. He scored four World Cup goals, the most by any Nigerian at the tournament, and was part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Iwobi is hoping to keep going: "After 10 years and eight months, I won't say I am a legend. I leave that to the people. I only see myself as a Super Eagles' player.

"It's been an honour to represent, and on a lighter note, hopefully I'll be able to achieve a hundred more. But seriously I am just happy to make a hundred appearances for my country.

"In a nation like Nigeria, it's a big achievement because we have so many talented players. I appreciate the players I've played with the coaches that have called me up, the staff. I am proud to be where I am today."

His father Chuka Iwobi, himself an ex-footballer, told the NFF that the family is incredibly proud of Alex's achievements in Nigeria colours.

Chuka said: "We remain ever grateful to the nation for the opportunity Alex has been given. When he made his debut in 2015, little did we know that this was the beginning of an amazing and incredible journey which would lead to him achieving the milestone of a hundred caps and with the potential of many more caps to come.

"Alex loves playing for the nation and always gives his best. No one can ever question his commitment, devotion and patriotism while wearing the green-and-white.

"There have been highs and lows over the years but he has emerged stronger from the experience of playing for the country. We pray that he continues to excel and that the Super Eagles are able to repay the fans for their love and support."