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Relebohile Mofokeng is the 21-year-old rising star who is likely next in line for a major move abroad from Orlando Pirates, and the World Cup presents him a major opportunity.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder/winger from Sharpeville, Vereeniging, heads into the tournament off the back of South African Premiership glory at Orlando Pirates - the club where he came up the youth ranks.

Former teammates Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Mohau Nkota moved to Chicago Fire and Al-Ettifaq respectively. Mofokeng has been linked with clubs around the world from Minnesota United to even Barcelona, but the stars have yet to align.

How did Relebohile Mofokeng become a star?

Mofokeng began his formal youth development at the SAFA School of Excellence, which was then sponsored by Transnet.

The same school produced several past Bafana Bafana stars, including Steven Pienaar and Bernard Parker. It has fallen into uncertain times in recent years due to funding problems and a takeover by embattled businessman Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi's Chipcor Developers.

However, even with South Africa's youth development pipeline beginning to show cracks, one diamond still emerged from the rough.

Relebohile Mofokeng won the South African Premiership title with Orlando Pirates in 2026. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Mofokeng is the son of a former footballer, Sechaba Mofokeng - though he never reached quite the same dizzying heights as his son would later go on to scale.

Orlando Pirates were investing heavily in youth as they sought to challenge the dominance of Mamelodi Sundowns. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the clubs struck an arrangement which saw Mofokeng join Pirates and Siyabonga Mabena - another School of Excellence star - go to Sundowns.

What is Relebohile Mofokeng's nickname?

Mofokeng is known in South Africa as 'President yama2k' (the leader of the generation born from 2000 onwards).

While elder teammates may endearingly take jabs at his youth, Mofokeng has lived a life well beyond his 21 years. He has a daughter, an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament under his belt, and now, a Premiership title that Orlando Pirates had chased for 14 years prior to his wizardry helping them to the promised land in 2025-26.

All that is left? A standout performance in a major international tournament such as the World Cup which he has yet to fully achieve, and a big move abroad.

After the FIFA World Cup, what next for Rele?

Mofokeng has suggested that the time is right for him to leave Orlando Pirates. At AFCON 2025 midway through the recently concluded season, he told journalists: "I think if something can be available for me, I can get the chance somewhere in another country.

"If I can maybe go somewhere, think it will be a very good move. Playing this tournament (the AFCON) is very important in that case also. When I get a chance, I just have to grab it."

Hugo Broos suggested that for some time, Mofokeng's form had dipped precisely because he had one eye on an overseas move.

Whatever Broos and/or Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said to him to revive his focus, Mofokeng had a superb second half to the Premiership season. It is highly likely, however, that he will soon be sporting colours other than those of Orlando Pirates.