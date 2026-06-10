          Sindhu starts Australian Open with win; Dhiraj, Ankita among Indians in recurve qualifiers at Archery WC: Indian Sports LIVE, June 10

          How Foo Yeen / Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJun 10, 2026, 03:45 AM

          Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

          2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

          Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 10, 2026.

          What's on today?

          • Badminton: The BWF Australian Open Super 500 tournament continues.

          • Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat lead the Indian contingent as the Archery World Cup Stage 3 begins in Shanghai.

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026.

          What happened yesterday?

          • Football: The Indian senior men's team drew 1-1 in a friendly against Tajikistan

          • Chess: It was confirmed that world champion Gukesh Dommaraju will play this year's Chennai Grand Masters tournament

          • Archery: Sahil, Jyothi secure top-10 qualification rankings in Antalya World Cup

          • Chess: Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, while Vidit Gujrathi drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the 2026 UzChess Cup.

          • Shooting: Sarabjot, Lakshita, Akhil and Sakshi win finals on busy day at trials

          • Football: AIFF agrees in principle to club-led ISL model

          • Badminton: Saneeth Dayanand enters Australian Open's men's singles main draw; Hariharan/Arjun won in the men's doubles first round