Sindhu starts Australian Open with win; Dhiraj, Ankita among Indians in recurve qualifiers at Archery WC: Indian Sports LIVE, June 10

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 10, 2026.
What's on today?
Badminton: The BWF Australian Open Super 500 tournament continues.
Archery: Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat lead the Indian contingent as the Archery World Cup Stage 3 begins in Shanghai.
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026.
What happened yesterday?
Football: The Indian senior men's team drew 1-1 in a friendly against Tajikistan
Chess: It was confirmed that world champion Gukesh Dommaraju will play this year's Chennai Grand Masters tournament
Archery: Sahil, Jyothi secure top-10 qualification rankings in Antalya World Cup
Chess: Arjun Erigaisi drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, while Vidit Gujrathi drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov at the 2026 UzChess Cup.
Shooting: Sarabjot, Lakshita, Akhil and Sakshi win finals on busy day at trials
Football: AIFF agrees in principle to club-led ISL model
Badminton: Saneeth Dayanand enters Australian Open's men's singles main draw; Hariharan/Arjun won in the men's doubles first round