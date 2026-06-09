SoFi Stadium workers' union reaches deal to avoid strike during World Cup

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Stadium workers near Los Angeles say they have reached a tentative contract deal, averting a strike ahead of the United States men's national team opening World Cup match Friday.

The union announced the deal at a news conference Tuesday.

The union representing 2,000 bartenders, servers, cooks and dishwashers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, voted last week to authorize a strike after contract talks had stalled with the stadium's food service provider, Legends Global.

Workers represented by UNITE HERE Local 11 said they were seeking pay increases, protections from subcontracting and security on the job amid ramped-up immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.

The World Cup is expected to draw millions of fans to matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, over 39 days this summer.

UNITE HERE Local 11 co-president Kurt Petersen singled the agreement out as 'the strongest at any NFL stadium," citing raises that will give most workers $40 per hour or more with tip workers to see their pay increase by at least 30%.

"These workers are heroes. They stood up to FIFA. They stood up to ICE. They won a historic contract, and they are ready for whatever comes during the World Cup. If federal immigration agencies threaten workers' safety, our members have the right to walk off the job. That is now in their contract," Petersen told reporters.

The tentative agreement secures wage increases, landmark job protections, and privacy rights, including an explicit right to strike if ICE or Border Patrol activity at the worksite threatens worker safety.

The contract will expire on April 30, 2028, aligning with over 100 other stadium, hotel, and airport concessions contracts that expire before the Olympics.

Community groups in other World Cup host cities such as Atlanta and Miami also have called for a halt on U.S. immigration enforcement during the matches, fearing arrests near stadiums and watch parties could dampen the festivities.

Eight matches are scheduled for SoFi Stadium, starting with Friday's match between the U.S. and Paraguay.