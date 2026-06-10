No apparent hiccups in Bafana bonus negotiations despite SAFA financial struggles

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The Bafana Bafana players and technical team will reportedly share 30% of the minimum $9 million in prize money received by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for the FIFA World Cup.

The Sunday World reported that each player would receive at least R2 million in bonuses. The 2026 World Cup negotiations with SAFA appear to have avoided the pitfalls which other South African men's and women's national teams have faced before major tournaments despite the association's strained financial position.

Banyana Banyana players held protests before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and last year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Bafana Bafana players and technical staff in training at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca on June 3, 2026, as part of their preparation for the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Oscar Fuentes/Jam Media/Getty Images

Underfunding of women's football may not be a problem unique to South Africa, but the men's team has a decades-long history of financial disputes with SAFA, with notable flare-ups at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and last year's African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Underpinning the difficulties in negotiations between the association and players is SAFA's strained financial picture. Financial statements published on the association's website detail operating expenses repeatedly exceeding revenue in recent years, and cash reserves running close to the brink.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be South Africa's first appearance at the tournament in 16 years, with prize money negatively impacted during Bafana Bafana's period of absence. Financial challenges at public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), have further complicated the position of SAFA, who rely on the organisation as a key partner.

In December 2024, the Department of Sports, Arts & Culture announced it had resolved to advance R5 million to SAFA for player salaries, which it said would be subtracted from SAFA's 2025 grant.

All indications are that the World Cup is central to SAFA's sustainability. A round of 32 appearance would see the association's total prize money rise to $11 million, while a round of 16 appearance would net it $15 million.

Bafana Bafana have never made the knockout rounds of a World Cup and will kick off the first ever expanded 48-team tournament against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday.