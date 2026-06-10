Chiamaka Nnadozie ready to welcome fellow Nigerian Zadok Yohanna to Brighton

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Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie says she is looking forward to welcoming Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna and helping him settle into life at Brighton & Hove Albion after the winger completed a move to the Engish Premier League club.

Nnadozie, who is currently in Nigeria after helping the Super Falcons record back-to-back friendly victories over Senegal, said she was delighted to see another Nigerian arrive at Brighton and plans to help the 18-year-old adapt when she returns to England.

"When I first saw the news online, I was really happy for him," Nnadozie told ESPN. "I was happy for him because just like he said, he's been through a lot and he knows where he came from.

"Also, it's just so nice to have a Nigerian mate in the team."

The Super Falcons goalkeeper said Brighton regularly organizes activities involving players from both the men's and women's teams, making Yohanna's arrival even more special for her.

Zadok Yohanna has joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

"Sometimes both teams, female and male teams, we used to go for these bonding ceremonies and then they would always pair the players based on where they come from," she said.

"For example, if there's a player from one country on our team, and there's a male player from the same country in the male team, they will just pair them together on the table so they get to chat, talk to each other.

"So it's really good for me to have a Nigerian mate in the team."

Yohanna completed a move from Swedish club AIK Stockholm on a five-year contract after Brighton beat competition from Newcastle United, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and several other European clubs for one of Africa's most highly rated young players.

The teenager says he chose Brighton because of the club's reputation for developing young talent, saying the Seagulls' style of play and pathway for emerging players made the decision straightforward for him.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has described Yohanna as a player capable of making an impact in the final third and said supporters would enjoy his creativity after the club announced the signing.

Nnadozie understands the challenges of adapting to the new environment as much as anyone.

The three-time CAF Women's Goalkeeper of the Year joined Brighton in the English Women's Super League from French side Paris FC in June 2025 after establishing herself as one of the best goalkeepers in women's football.

Since arriving in England, the 25-year-old has become a key figure for Brighton Women, completing her debut WSL season by keeping six clean sheets across 19 league appearances as Brighton finished seventh.

She was named in the WSL Team of the Season. She has also continued to hold the Nigeria first-choice goalkeeper role.

Now, she is preparing to help another Nigerian navigate life on the south coast.

"Of course, I will get to welcome him well when I'm back," Nnadozie said.

"The best part of it is that we're in the same compound, so we should see each other easily. I'm going to welcome him so well in any way he needs help, show him around, take him to the restaurant, stuff like that.

"I'm really happy for him and also happy to have a Nigerian mate in the team."