Six FIFA World Cup-defining group-stage fixtures for African teams

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The expanded 48-team World Cup should change the way African teams approach qualification for the knockouts.

With the eight best third-placed teams advancing alongside the top two in each group, progression is no longer reliant on puling off a 'giant-killing' against a traditional powerhouse.

Instead, the decisive moments may well be in matches between direct rivals for second place, or those crucial six-point fixtures against teams of similar levels which will determine who can secure enough points to advance.

Africa has ten representatives at the tournament, and while all of the teams in the would-be World Cup middle class will be seeing expansion as a reason to believe in progression, it would be a massive failure if the continent fails to break its own record for the number of sides in the knockouts.

Looking ahead to the group stage, here are six matches we're picking out as turning points for the teams involved, the fixtures which - while not 'must-win' games - will surely shape Africa's group stage campaign.

Mexico vs South Africa (Mexico City, June 11, Group A)

Lyle Foster could be key to South Africa's attempt to outdo Mexico in the FIFA World Cup. Luke Hales - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

For the first time in World Cup history, the opening fixture of the competition will be a rematch of a previous tournament opener.

Bafana Bafana and Mexico shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the 2010 edition in South Africa, where Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning left-footed strike launched the competition, before Rafael Marquez's equaliser 11 minutes from time.

This time, the roles will be reversed, with Mexico playing host at the Estadio Azteca, and Hugo Broos's Bafana the visiting outsiders.

A first ever place in the knockouts is attainable for South Africa, given their progress under the Belgian coach and a balanced group where neither Czechia nor South Korea will intimidate South Africa.

Avoiding defeat in that opener should set the tone for the campaign and leave them in a stronger position heading into their next two games, while an early win - capitalising on Mexican nerves in front of an expectant crowd - could make them heavy favourites to reach the knockouts.

A heavy defeat, or another toothless display, could create pressure before ZA face their direct rivals, leaving Broos's side with an uphill struggle to progress.

Ghana vs Panama (Toronto, June 17, Group L)

Is this the purest 'must win' for all of Africa's ten representatives this group stage?

Considering the presence of England and Croatia in Group L, Ghana absolutely have to capitalise on Panama's comparative weakness if they're to begin their campaign on a positive note and give themselves the best chance of progression.

It's their first game, making it even more important, as three points would allow Ghana to approach the England and Croatia games with belief and without the pressure (and likely desperation) that failure to beat Panama would bring.

A defeat would leave Ghana needing a major upset against one of Europe's strongest sides to advance, and it's imperative they give themselves the best shot of survival by taking out the group's poorest side.

The Panama match will be a particular challenge for incoming head coach Carlos Queiroz - overseeing his first competitive game - as he'll likely have to adapt from his Plan A already, knowing that - for at least part of the game - they must take the game to their opponents and attempt to impose themselves.

Morocco vs Scotland (Boston, June 19, Group C)

A rare occasion in World Cup history where an African team have entered a match against European opponents as favourites to secure victory.

Since their run to the semis in Qatar, expectations have changed for Morocco, who must now prove that that historic achievement was not a one off, but the beginning of a power shift in world football.

They enter the tournament ranked seventh in the world - unprecedented territory for an African side - although their opener against Brazil still represents an ominous challenge.

They should expect to beat Haiti, but it's the Scotland fixture that will likely determine whether they finish comfortably second or find themselves dragged into a tense battle for progression.

This match is a repeat of their 1998 group-stage collision, where Morocco won 3-0, and while they'll likely be largely without the ball against the Selecao, the Scotland game is where they can impose themselves and demonstrate how their style has adapted under new head coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

This is the match that will reveal their true level, and the Atlas Lions will hope that their injury list - currently five strong - has eased by their second matchday.

Norway vs Senegal (New Jersey, June 22, Group I)

Senegal will require a top performance from Sadio Mane to overcome Erling Haaland and Norway in the FIFA World Cup. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

For Senegal, as is the case for Morocco, their second fixture - against tough European opponents - is the match that will shape their campaign, after an opening game against one of the favourites (France) which they're expected to lose.

Along with the Atlas Lions, the Teranga Lions - the team who beat the Moroccans in January's Africa Cup of Nations final - are Africa's best bet for a deep run in the competition, and they'll be targeting three points against Norway to prove their credentials.

While Senegal are a well balanced outfit, with a strong spine and extensive tournament experience, Norway bring elite attacking quality; can the West Africans find a way to neutralise Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland.

If Senegal can defeat Norway, they can take control of second place in the group before their final group game against Iraq.

Egypt vs Iran (Seattle, June 26, Group G)

An intriguing meeting between these two in Seattle, in a match which has been intriguingly designated as an LGBT+ Pride Match to coincide with the city's Pride weekend.

By this point, both Egypt and Iran will have faced Belgium and New Zealand, so this match could feasibly become a straight shootout for the second automatic qualification place behind Les Diables Rouges.

Iran have tournament experience, and a reputation for resilience and organisation, although it remains to be seen how a disrupted preparation - impacted by global geo-politics - will impact their on-field performance.

This high-stakes showdown could be one of the decisive fixtures in defining the unfulfilled international career of Mohamed Salah.

A positive result, and the Liverpool great would be celebrated as spearheading the first Egypt side to reach the World Cup knockouts, somewhat compensating for his repeated failures at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria vs Austria (Kansas City, June 27, Group J)

On paper, Argentina are overwhelming favourites to win the group - making this match a battle for second place - although the reigning champions are creaking, not quite the force they were four years ago, and could feasibly come unstuck against either of these two during their Group J campaign.

Should the Albiceleste stumble against either of these two, then could this match emerge as a potential battle for top spot in the group.

Austria are among the most tactically sophisticated teams in Europe, while Algeria are a balanced outfit, with grizzled, experienced veterans in defence, and plenty of mobile, dangerous attacking players rotating around the influential Riyad Mahrez. Jordan are the group outsiders, but given their talent going forward, they can't be ruled out... if they overperform, the complexion of this final group game could be very different.