Mexico's Aguirre wary of South Africa ahead of World Cup opener

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Mexico will not be taking anything for granted when they host South Africa in Thursday's World Cup opener at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, according to El Tri head coach Javier Aguirre.

The match, which will be a rematch of the 2010 opener in Soccer City, gives tournament co-hosts the opportunity of getting their campaign off to a winning start, although Aguirre is wary of visiting Bafana, as they return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

"South African football has certainly evolved and improved," Aguirre told journalists on Wednesday. "They're playing the [CAF Champions League] in Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, the other day.

"We are very respectful of South Africa, there's no such thing as a small rival these days, but we're not afraid of them.

Javier Aguirre's Mexico side will take on the Bafana in the tournament opener. Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I love their fans as well," he added. "Are they bringing their vuvuzelas? I don't know, but I know they love to dance, they love to wear headdresses, so I love them."

The instruments have been prohibited for venue entry by FIFA ahead of the tournament.

Aguirre also paid tribute to South Africa head coach Hugo Broos, at the helm of the national side since 2021, with the Belgian having masterminded Bafana's run to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal in 2024, as well as their return to the World Cup after an extended absence.

"I respect Hugo Broos very much," Aguirre continued. "He gave the South Africa team a big structure, and he has had these Orlando Pirates players, these Mamelodi Sundowns players since they were young.

"A lot of them have grown together, and they've done well in the Africa Cup. [This player Relebohile] Mofokeng, I really like him. He'll go to Europe, he's like [Mexico midfielder Gilberto] Mora, a real player."

Aguirre is all too aware of South Africa's capacity for causing an upset, having been Egypt coach at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, when his Pharaohs side -- led by Mohamed Salah -- were dumped out in the Round of 16 during a fateful night in Cairo, when Thembinkosi Lorch's sole goal was enough to send Bafana through to a quarterfinal against Nigeria.

"You beat us in the cup, and I hate you for that," Aguirre joked, looking back to his time at the helm of Egypt. "[Ronwen] Williams is the only one left from the Africa Cup in [2019], there aren't many left.

"It's eleven against eleven, and we're very respectful of our rivals. Someone could slip, someone could fall over, and there are many things that you can't control -- in spite of everything -- we will be capable of playing against them."

After their opener against Mexico, South Africa travel to Atlanta for their second game against Czechia on June 18, before concluding their Group A campaign against South Korea in Monterrey six days later.