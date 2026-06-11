World Cup 2026 today - Live updates, news as tournaments finally arrives - June 11

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The FIFA World Cup kicks off today with a mouthwatering clash between South Africa and Mexico -- a reverse fixture of the opening game which Bafana Bafana hosted 16 years ago -- with this one taking place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Kick-off tonight is at 9 p.m. CAT (7 p.m. GMT), and we will bring you all the latest news ahead of the historic occasion.

- South Africa fans back Hugo Broos, but mixed feelings on Bafana's striker selections

- Broos - South Africa don't need Tshabalala magic in World Cup opener

- Lyle Foster fact file - All about Bafana Bafana's Burnley striker

Bafana Bafana opened the scoring with a Siphiwe Tshabalala thunderbolt when the teams kicked off the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City in Johannesburg 16 years ago to the day. Rafael Márquez equalised to salvage a point. After South Africa lost 3-0 to Uruguay in their next game, they could not recover and bowed out in style with a 2-1 win over France.

South Africa are chasing their first knockout stage appearance at the FIFA World Cup, while Mexico will be chasing their first ever semi-final spot.

- World Cup 2026 today - live updates and news as it happened on June 10