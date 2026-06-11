Introducing every single Premier League player representing an African team at the FIFA World Cup

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As ever, the Premier League is well represented across African national teams at the World Cup, with all but one of the content's 10 contenders featuring at least one player from the division.

Here's our complete team-by-team guide of the PL players set to fly the flag for African sides in the United States, Mexico and Canada over the coming weeks.

Coming off the back of a testing maiden season at City after signing from Wolves, Ait-Nouri picked up an ankle injury early in the campaign, and by the time he returned to fitness, wonderkid Nico O'Reilly had locked down his leftback berth.

He ended the season with only 17 league appearances to his name, and will be desperate to end the campaign on a high note with a strong World Cup down Algeria's left flank.

No Premier League players in Cape Verde's squad, although both Nuno da Costa and Ryan Mendes played for Nottingham Forest in the Championship.

DR Congo

Coming off the back of a miserable Prem campaign in which he was part of the West Ham team relegated from the top flight, Wan-Bissaka's future remains up in the air this summer, with Everton one of several teams monitoring his services.

His decision to switch his allegiance from England to the DRC gives the Leopards a proven one-on-one defender, and his ability to neutralise advancing widemen should be valuable against Portugal and Colombia.

Also relegated from the top flight, Tuanzebe contributes experience and versatility across the line after also swapping England for the Leopards.

He scored the winning goal against Jamaica in the March playoff to send Congo to their first World Cup in 52 years.

Experienced left-sider who will offer dressing-room poise, reassuring presence at left back, and decent set-piece quality.

Noah Sadiki was key to Sunderland's seventh-place finish in the English Premier League. George Wood/Getty Images

One of the revelations of the Premier League season, Sadiki was influential as Sunderland defied the pre-season forecasts to end the campaign in seventh position.

His energetic, bold performances in midfield have attracted rumoured transfer attention from the likes of Manchester United, and he will play a key role - looking to carry and progress the ball - in the Leopards' midfield.

Signed for Newcastle for £50 million on summer deadline day as a replacement for Alexander Isak, but endured a testing injury-hit campaign in which he registered just one league goal for the Magpies.

Perhaps a year of limited first team activity will leave him champing at the bit to make a mark in the States, and his direct running, pressing and finishing could help him do just that at the World Cup.

Underrated midfielder who provides ballast in midfield for club and country. Perhaps hasn't enjoyed the career trajectory that was once expected of him during his time at Toulouse.

Nonetheless, he's capable of having a big influence over games - as he demonstrated against Tottenham in December when he had a direct hand in three goals.

Arrived at Sunderland last summer as part of a swathe of summer signings, although unlike the majority of Regis Le Bris's recruits, he hasn't worked out (yet).

One goal and zero assists during the first half of the campaign saw him loaned out to AS Monaco; in danger of lacking substance.

Amad Diallo will welcome the opportunity to impress for Ivory Coast amid mixed results at Manchester United. Getty Images

Fortunates at United have wavered depending on the head coach at the time and how they've utilised Amad, but he remains one of the most technically gifted African players in England.

He's impressed with the national side as well, scoring fine goals against Mozambique, Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as the recent winner against France in a pre-tournament friendly.

Like Adingra, he's moved between Prem clubs attempting to find a spark, but things just haven't happened at all for the attacker in England this season.

He struggled to find his place at Villa after signing from OGC Nice, and things didn't improve much on loan at Crystal Palace, although he did end the season as a UEFA Conference League winner.

Power and ball-carrying ability could give the Elephants something a little different in attack.

Whether Mohamed Salah will stay in the English Premier League remains in the balance. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Still just about a Premier League player, although Salah has already said his farewells to Anfield after his departure from the club was announced earlier this year, and will play no part in the Andoni Iraola revolution on Merseyside.

His goalscoring consistency cannot be disputed during his career, and he's Egypt's most successful player, although he's been guilty of allowing too many international tournaments to pass him by in his career.

Salah's stock has also fallen after a fractious final year at Liverpool, where his attitude and behaviour have been called into question.

A goalscoring sensation at Eintracht Frankfurt during the first half of the 24-25 season, Marmoush initially translated his fine form to England after signing for City, but has been a shadow of his former self this season.

He's scored just three league goals in the Prem this season, and has subsequently been tipped for the exit door. One player who may be looking to put himself in the shop window at the World Cup.

Ghana's FIFA World Cup campaign will be boosted by the presence of Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo. Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arriving at City one year after Marmoush, Semenyo has enjoyed more success than his teammate, quickly becoming a goal threat at his new club, refining his game under Pep Guardiola and netting an improvised back-heeled winner against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

With Mohammed Kudus injured and absent for the tournament, Semenyo will be the player Ghana turn to for inspiration and goals in the final third.

Versatile tenacious defender who is a valuable asset in Morocco's squad, where he's regularly been asked to fill in in different positions and fulfil different roles for the Atlas Lions.

His experience, commitment and technical fundamentals are huge upsides, although he's coming off the back of a challenging season at United where he has - at times - looked a shadow of his former self.

Battling to return from a shoulder injury in time for the opener.

Ended an injury-troubled season on a high note when he featured in Palace's victorious Conference League triumph over Rayo Vallecano, and may now be set to step into a pivotal role for Morocco, deputising for injured Nayef Aguerd in defence.

The left sider offers composure in possession, but can be ponderous.

Towering centreback who hasn't always had an easy time of things in England, but nonetheless represents a clear upgrade on Morocco's other available defensive options.

Diop had previously held out to represent France at senior level, but ultimately opted to commit his future to Morocco despite interest from Senegal.

Took his time to get going in the Prem this season, but the winning goal against Chelsea plus further strikes against Newcastle and Liverpool endeared him to Sunderland fans.

He could be a trump card off the bench for Atlas Lions head coach Mohamed Ouabhi.

Senegal

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

Veteran midfielder, one of the finest tacklers of the Premier League era, who brings maturity and poise to the Teranga Lions midfield.

Out of contract this summer, he's reportedly in talks with the Toffees over a new deal.

Former CAF Young Player of the Year, he began to find his place at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but has lost his way amidst Tottenham's turmoil this term. Not currently an undisputed starter for Senegal.

Endured an injury-hit maiden season in the Premier League - and missed the AFCON final through suspension - but will bring athleticism and dynamism to the midfield.

One of the most dazzling African talents on his day, Ndiaye is a delight with the ball at his feet, slaloming past defenders, and conjuring chances from nothing.

Didn't dazzle at the Nations Cup as some has expected, and it remains to be seen whether David Moyes is getting the best out of the playmaker at Everton.

Much maligned forward who nonetheless remains a nightmare to play against, capable of stretching any defence and troubling opposition defenders.

Scored eight on loan at Bayern Munich this season as Harry Kane's understudy, and remains to be seen whether he's firmly in the shop window or playing for his Chelsea future.

In the finest goalscoring form of his career at Crystal Palace this season, Sarr broke the 20-goal mark and also ended the campaign as a Conference League winner.

Yet to have a truly defining major tournament, could this be it?

El-Hadji Malick Diouf (West Ham)

Eye-catching going forward at West Ham last season, even if his defensive work occasionally leaves a little bit to be desired, the 21-year-old was nonetheless a revelation after adapting so smoothly from Czech football to the top flight.

He's nailed down Senegal's left-back berth - probably for a decade - and provides attacking thrust and decent delivery.

Former France youth international who converted to Senegal last year, Sarr could be set to step into a key role for the Teranga Lions given the injury to Kalidou Koulibaly.

Currently on the books of Chelsea, the 20-year-old moved to Strasbourg in August before being recalled to give the Blues more options in defence.

Another one of the Burnley contingent freshly relegated from the Prem, Foster remains South Africa's go-to goal-getter although his return of three league goals all term explains why there are concerns about the goal threat Bafana Bafana will possess (or not) at the World Cup.

Tunisia's talisman is entering the World Cup after yet another season in which he's struggled to bring his creative influence to bear in the Premier League, with Burnley ultimately dropping back into the Championship.

For the Carthage Eagles, he'll be expected to contribute bite, personality and dribbling ability, although his head can drop if a midfield battle is going against him.