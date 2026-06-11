John Terry lauds Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi's mentality

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Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry heaped praise on South Africa and Chicago Fire star Mbekezeli Mbokazi, tipping him to go far in football.

Mbokazi, 20, is a near certainty to start at centre-back for Bafana Bafana in the FIFA World Cup opening game against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday - which Terry tipped to finish 1-1.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has likened Mbokazi's attributes to those of former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, who he gave his debut at Anderlecht. Another highly decorated former Premier League centre-back, Terry, has now come out as an admirer of 'TLB'.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi received praise from former Chelsea captain John Terry for his mentality. Luke Hales - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"I think he's a top, top player. I think he's actually got the potential to be one of the big stars in terms of defenders and the young stars that can be a real positive coming out of that," Terry said at a virtual roundtable hosted by SuperSport, which ESPN attended.

"I really like him. I like his attitude, the mentality side of things that I see. I'm excited to see him against some bigger and better opposition as well throughout this tournament."

Mbokazi starred for Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December - January in Morocco - putting in a particularly impressive shift against Terry's former Chelsea teammate, Mohamed Salah, in a 1-0 group stage defeat to Egypt.

Mbokazi won all eight of his ground duels in that Boxing Day game, though Salah beat Ronwen Williams from the penalty spot after a controversial spot-kick was awarded against Khuliso Mudau.

The young defender had, earlier that month, been announced as a Chicago Fire signing from Orlando Pirates. Broos criticised the move, arguing that Mbokazi should be in Europe. However, he has excelled in his debut Major League Soccer season, becoming the second ever South African MLS All-Star selection -- 30 years after Doctor Khumalo became the first -- and the first ever to make an All-Star team as a starter.

Mbokazi was picked last week alongside Inter Miami's Lionel Messi and LAFC's Son Heung-min. The All-Star game will take place in Charlotte on July 29 as Mbokazi, Messi, Son and co take on the best players from Mexico's Liga MX.

Terry is in South Africa, working as a pundit for SuperSport for the first few days of the World Cup. His perspective on Mbokazi may be informed by his research, but the fact remains that even while playing his club football in the USA, Terry's endorsement serves as proof that Mbokazi is turning at least some heads in the game far beyond.