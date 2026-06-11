'The Moroccan Bellingham', 'The Egyptian Haaland' - Picking one wonderkid from Africa's World Cup teams

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The World Cup is the stage where stars are born and legends are made, and with ten African teams heading to the tournament jam packed with bright talents and under-the-radar prospects, don't be surprised if one of the continent's teams provides the tournament's breakout star.

Here's one pick for each of Africa's 10 contenders to potentially be the revelation of the World Cup.

Ayyoub Bouaddi - 'The Moroccan Bellingham'

Eliesse Ben Seghir could have been the natural pick here, but he didn't do enough after returning from his ankle injury and misses out.

In his stead, we've gone for 18-year-old Bouaddi, who made a late run into the squad after switching nationality from France, who he'd represented at youth level.

This is a major coup for Morocco, with the LOSC Lille midfielder - who already has over 60 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt - having surely been destined for a future with the France seniors had he not opted for the land of his ancestors.

Linked with a move to Arsenal, he demonstrates immense composure, elegance, quality on the ball, and excellent decision-making. Bouaddi only made his debut in June, but could already claim a starting berth for the Atlas Lions.

Relebohile Mofokeng - President Yama 2k

Relebohile Mofokeng won the South African Premiership title with Orlando Pirates in 2026. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A darling of Orlando Pirates after making his senior debut in 2023, Mofokeng is something of a throwback to the kind of tricky, inventive, creative players that South Africa used to produce and export to Europe.

Don't be surprised if he follows this path one day, with the 21-year-old underpinning his natural talent with an impressive work rate, use of the ball, and intelligence.

Often used in wide areas, Mofokeng's future is surely in the centre of the park, where he'll become the natural successor to the likes of Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena.

Rafik Belghali - 'The Algerian Cafu'

The obvious pick here is Ibrahim Maza - the standout youngster in a squad bubbling with exciting emerging talent.

However, there's just something so enjoyable about witnessing Belghali's boundless energy down Algeria's right flank, as the France-born wideman seeks to overlap, distracting the opposition leftback and giving Riyad Mahrez space in which to operate.

Indeed, the veteran Algeria talisman wouldn't be nearly as effective for the national side if he didn't have Belghali's selfless running and determination to provide width on the outside.

The 24-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, made the wrong kinds of headlines earlier this year after receiving a ban after chasing and attempting to intimidate the referee after Algeria's defeat by Nigeria in last year's AFCON quarterfinal.

Hamza Abdelkarim - 'The Egyptian Haaland'

Opportunity knocks for Hamza Abdelkarim to impress alongside Mohamed Salah. Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In an ageing Egypt squad, Abdelkarim is a rare injection of youth.

At 18, this World Cup may come too soon for him to truly make an impact, although the Al Ahly wonderkid will learn a lot from spending some weeks working alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush.

If he does feature, the Barcelona B loanee should impress with his height and presence, his movement, and his finishing ability.

There's a reason why he's known as the 'Egyptian Haaland' back home!

Bazoumana Toure - 'The Ivorian TGV'

Ivory Coast are spoilt for choice here, with Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Christ Inao Oulai all exciting young prospects who could make a big impact at the tournament.

However, Toure should catch the eye with his lightning speed - he'll be one of the fastest players at the competition - and his lethal left foot, while he'll use to sent in crosses to the likes of Evann Guessand.

Technically, he has the quality to slow the play down and set the tempo, but expect 'Bazou' to be used as an impact sub by Ivorian head coach Emerse Fae.

Sidy Lopes Cabral - 'The Cape Verdean Cancelo'

The second oldest player on this list at 23, but Cabral is clearly an emerging force, little known beyond Benfica, and still at a relatively early spell in his development.

He was playing in the fifth tier of German football as recently as the 21-22 season, but he worked his way up through the country's lower leagues before moving to Portugal, initially with Estrela da Amadora, at the start of this season.

Comfortable in either fullback position, he carries a goal threat, and looks destined for greater things.

Caleb Yirenkyi - Essien's heir

Compared regularly to Chelsea great Michael Essien, who has coached him at FC Nordsjaelland, there are certainly elements of Yirenkyi's game which are reminiscent of the great Ghana box-to-box midfielders of yesteryear, think Sulley Muntari and Stephen Appiah.

He's got the upper-body strength to see off defenders, the tenacity to carry the ball forward, and the technique to make things happen in the final third.

He carries a goal threat as well - scoring Ghana's opener in their recent friendly draw with Wales - and he could help add an extra dimension to a somewhat limited Ghana side.

Noah Sadiki - National cadet

Sunderland's Sadiki should form an exciting youthful duo with Ngal'ayel Mukau this summer, with the pair likely to be flanking veteran dynamo Samuel Moutoussamy.

Sadiki is arguably more accomplished than the other players on this list, after a breakout season with Sunderland, but expect a whole new legion of supporters to get to know the midfielder's qualities - his energy, his versatility, his leadership, his smart use of the ball - when he holds fort in the DR Congo midfield this summer.

Tipped for a move to Manchester United this summer, expect the 21-year-old to see his stock rise as the Leopards make their return to the World Cup for the first time in 52 years.

49027535 - Mane's successor

Is Ibrahim Mbaye, indeed, Sadio Mane's natural successor? Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There's plenty of exciting young talent in this squad, with Lamine Camara, Assane Diao, Mamadou Sarr, Pape Matar Sarr and Habib Diarra set to be features in the national side for a decade to come.

18-year-old Bayern Munich wonderkid Bara Sapoko Ndiaye was handed a surprise call-up to the squad, but Mbaye ha already made headlines after becoming the Africa Cup of Nations' youngest scorer, and Paris Saint-Germain's youngest player.

Likely to be used as an impact sub, he's explosive, technically proficient, and certainly capable of making his mark on this tournament.

Khalil Ayari - Tunisia's great hope

The Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid came through the ranks at Tunis-based Stade Tunisien before securing a move to the European giants last year on an initial loan.

He only made his debut for Tunisia's seniors in the month before the World Cup, having been invited by Luis Enrique to train with PSG's seniors in mid May.

Naturally a right winger, Ayari's dribbling and technique have already won him many admirers back home, while he's a point of pride for supporters after making the rare move from the Tunisian top flight to a major European powerhouse.