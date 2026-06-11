Eric Chelle's unbeaten streak ends as Alex Iwobi hits century in Nigeria's defeat to Ronaldo's Portugal

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Alex Iwobi earned his 100th cap for Nigeria, and the Super Eagles marked the milestone by playing with confidence and fight but ultimately went down 1-2 to Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup-bound Portugal in a friendly match in Leiria on Wednesday.

It was only Eric Sekou Chelle's second loss in his 25-match reign so far as Super Eagles coach.

Just before kickoff, newly-minted centurion Iwobi was presented with a special framed shirt to mark the occasion of his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles by Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, and NFF Executive Committee member Sharif Rabiu Inuwa.

But the occasion was not as jolly when the two teams got things underway.

Ronaldo, as expected, led the Seleção das Quinas at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa, and was first to sound warning of danger, but it was not to be his night.

Alex Iwobi brought up 100 caps for Nigeria, but Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo had the last laugh in a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles on Wednesday as Roberto Martinez's side continued their FIFA World Cup preparations. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

The Portugal captain missed with only goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to beat and at the other end, Akor Adams also missed for Nigeria, dragging his shot wide to the left.

And it was the home side who took the lead when Pedro Neto got on the end of Diogo Dalot's pass to fire a close range grounder past Okoye.

At the other end, Nigeria kept probing and it was Adams who drew the Super Eagles level. The forward contested an aerial ball close to the centre circle, prodding it away with his toe away from two Portuguese defenders, before running to his left to await delivery by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and blasting past Diogo Costa for Nigeria's leveller with 37 minutes gone.

With 15 minutes left, Francisco Çonceicao got the winner for Portugal, firing home after cutting in from the right and with Okoye's sight somewhat impaired.

Chelle's team still evolving, still holding their own

Expectations for this game, featuring Portugal with players of the calibre of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Costa and other top talents, was that Eric Chelle would line out his strongest possible team, even with a third of his usual regulars missing.

In a way he did, but what the starting lineup showed was that Chelle's team is still in a state of flux.

Despite defeat to Portugal, Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle was left with at least some cause for optimism. Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The coach handed a debut to KRC Genk full back Christian Akpan, even with a slightly more experienced Abdullahi Bewene on the bench.

And then there was youngster Tochukwu Nnadi, who continues his run of starting for the senior team as he gains more and more experience. Nnadi started ahead of the veteran pair of Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika

Still, this was as strong a team as Rohr could have fielded barring those two, with his Afcon centreback pair of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi restored, and Bruno Onyeamaechi deployed at left back ahead of the waning Zaidu Sanusi.

Despite the composition of the team, they showed that they carry a threat, irrespective of whatever personnel is out on the pitch. They were by no means intimidated and showed grit and spirit while creating danger of their own against one of the world's best sides.

While there may be a few players who will continue to walk into the side for now, that might not be the case for much longer.

Has Okoye done enough to convince the jury?

Over the past two games, Maduka Okoye has had ample opportunity to claim the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper position.

Against the toughest opposition yet, he showed that although a few doubters remain, he now has his nose firmly in front for this race.

He spectacularly saved a fierce shot from Bruno Fernandes, in the first half, and in the second, made a double save from João Félix.

He scuttled Félix's efforts to get on the scoresheet again when he pushed away another fierce delivery by the forward with time running out.

Goalkeeping is about confidence and consistency, and Okoye appears to be building both as Stanley Nwabali's club situation remains unresolved. Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo will be more than capable deputies if ever required.

Youngsters getting opportunities, oldies heading out

Captain Wilfred Ndidi was excellent at the base of midfield, while Nnadi looked a tad like a deer in headlights despite his talent. Akpan did not seem cut out for this level, and the difference in quality was evident once he was replaced by Bewene.

But there is some method to Chelle's madness here. Victor Osimhen was an understudy to Odion Ighalo for years before getting his opportunity. That time in the team set up helped prepare him for stepping into the breach when called on.

Nnadi is immensely talented and can only improve from the experience. Chelle's trust in him suggests a heir apparent to Ndidi going forward.

Akpan was that did not quite stop the bleeding, where Bewene could well challenge Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ola Aina for that right back spot.

At the other end of the spectrum, Zaidu Sanusi did not exactly inspire confidence and over two games as a sub, may appear to be waning in quality.

On the evidence of this, it may not be long before his name starts appearing less and less on the roster.