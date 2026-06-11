Cape Town Marathon becomes Africa's first World Major

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The Cape Town Marathon became the eighth Abbott World Marathon Majors race in the world and first in Africa on Wednesday after passing the final stage of assessment as a candidate.

The race was nominated as a candidate ahead of the 2021 edition and the 2026 race in May saw the most decorated World Major marathon runner of all-time - 11-time winner Eliud Kipchoge - participate in an effort to help the major bid, finishing 16th.

"It gives me huge pleasure to welcome Cape Town to the family," said AbbottWMM CEO Dawna Stone, as per the Cape Town Marathon's website.

"After watching the race grow in size and stature during its candidacy and also seeing the resilience and dedication of the team lead so wonderfully by [Cape Town Marathon CEO and race director] Clark Gardner, Africa's first Major has finally arrived.

"The unique culture, the welcome from the people of the city and the wonderful setting Cape Town provides will bring a whole new dimension to our series. I know runners in Africa and across the world will have a phenomenal experience at this race."

Gardner said: "This achievement belongs to every person who believed in and committed to this vision.

"We could never have reached this moment alone. Our runners carried us to the numbers we needed, our sponsors and partners stood firm beside us even when the 2025 race could not go ahead (cancelled at short notice due to weather conditions), and our supporters, club captains, residents and service providers each played their part.

"The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon stands as proof that when Africa comes together, we can achieve anything. This victory belongs to all of them."

The Marathon's website claimed that the event is projected to contribute around R800 million to the city through local travel, accommodation and meals alone.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: "For Cape Town to be the home of an Abbott World Marathon Majors race is an incredible moment for our city.

"Achieving this milestone will contribute greatly to Cape Town's economy, inspire future generations of runners, and leave a legacy for the sport across Africa."

The 2027 Cape Town Marathon will take place on May 23, with general ballot entries now open.