Six bold predictions for Africa at FIFA World Cup - Mohamed Salah flops, Omar Marmoush stars

African teams enter the World Cup with more momentum than ever before in light of Morocco's unprecedented run to the semi-finals in Qatar, which changed the landscape for the continent's sides.
The expanded 48-team format gives Africa considerable representation and opportunity, while the recent Africa Cup of Nations could also put the continent's teams at an advantage, with eight of the ten squads having recently experienced elite tournament football together.
Expectations are no longer limited to the quarterfinals or isolated upsets, and several African sides will harbour genuine hopes of (at least) registering their best ever World Cup showing.
Here are Ed Dove's six bold predictions for the continent's 10 teams over the next six weeks.
An African team returns to the semifinal, but it may not be Morocco
Morocco's run to the final four in Qatar changed the global perception of African football, and in 2026, it's a fair ambition for the continent to repeat the feat and prove that the Atlas Lions' success was not a one-off anomaly.
The bold prediction here is that an African team reaches the semis for the second consecutive tournament, although while Morocco may be the outstanding bet to do so, they aren't the only side capable of such a run.
Senegal, the Ivory Coast and even Algeria each all possess the tactical maturity, the talent, the squad depth to go deep in the tournament, particularly if they can harbour the emotional energy that momentum would bring.
The Teranga Lions - African champions on the field earlier this year - are a unified bunch and have the most balanced squad profile for a deep tournament run; their attack is mobile and diverse, their midfield is muscular and dominant, while they're experienced at the back.
The Elephants have one of the tournament's most explosive rosters of attacking quality, while Algeria have the technical quality - and the tenacity - to repeat Morocco's controlled performances (with a little more bite) against stronger opponents this time around.
Morocco remain the best bet to go deep - despite their growing injury concerns - but they aren't the only hot pick for a continental run deep into the final four.
In previous editions, Cameron in 1990, Senegal in 2002, Ghana in 2010 and Morocco in 2022 were framed as isolated miracles. Expect a CAF team to prove this year that exception could become the new standard.
Three African quarterfinalists
In the entire history of the World Cup, only four African teams have reached the quarterfinals - this year, I'm backing the continent's sides to almost match that return in a single tournament.
Morocco are the obvious contenders, while the strengths of the Ivorians, Algerians and Senegalese have been mentioned above.
Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo might be other contenders.
The former will be quietly confident that their group - Iran, New Zealand, Belgium - gives them a great opportunity of advancing to the knockouts for the first time, and should they progress behind the Diables Rouges, a Last 32 game against perhaps Turkey or Paraguay is unlikely to intimidate them.
The Congolese, returning to the tournament for the first time in 52 years, boast a talented and balanced squad, while the tactical nous of Sebastien Desabre gives them a great chance of advancing alongside Portugal from Group K.
If this Leopards side pick up steam, with their breadth of attacking options, and a purpose to their run - given the Ebola and geopolitical problems back home - they could be set for a fairytale run.
Mohamed Salah flops, Omar Marmoush stars
We got a little glimpse into this dynamic at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Mohamed Salah often found himself squeezed out of games, while Omar Marmoush - with his speed and sharp running - found plenty of opportunity in behind or while dribbling at opposition defences.
Expect a repeat again at the World Cup, where opponents may be so focused on silencing Salah and his extensive aura, that Marmoush is afforded room to manoeuvre.
Both men have a point to prove; Salah to leave his mark on a major tournament after years of underwhelming AFCONs, while Marmoush has to reassert himself after a poor second season at Manchester City.
The latter started just eight league games for City this season, and should be fresh, whereas Salah's star is on the wane, and it remains to be seen how - turning 34 during the tournament - he will be able to adapt to the rigours of a World Cup in such climatic conditions.
Could this tournament be remembered not as Salah's final act, but as the moment Marmoush renounces himself as a genuinely elite forward?
Ivory Coast become the tournament's great entertainers
Every World Cup has produced a team or two who have become the neutral's favourites through their playing style, underdog spirit and personality - we're thinking of Colombia in 2014, South Korea in 2002, the Dutch in 1974...or even Senegal or Ghana during their runs to the Last Eight.
This year, the Ivory Coast fully belong in that collection of teams - alongside Ecuador, Austria, Norway and Japan - who should win over a few neutrals with their approach to the sport and attitude.
There aren't too many teams present who boast the wealth of exciting attacking talent as the Elephants, who can call upon Yan Diomande, Amad Diallo, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi among others.
Similarly, if they can summon the spirit they showed on home soil at the AFCON in 2024, when they came back from the dead to win the whole thing, then neutral supporters won't be able to resist the orange-clad Elephants.
Algeria to give Argentina a bloody nose
Looking across the group stage, there are plenty of match-ups which could emerge as the biggest giant-killings of the round.
Senegal will fancy their chances against France, Morocco won't be afraid of Brazil, but perhaps it's Algeria's opener against Argentina which could provide the surprise result of the group stage.
The reigning champions have been on the wrong side of their fair share of giant-killings in history, from Cameroon in 1990 to Saudi Arabia in Qatar three and a half years ago.
This year, even with the ageless Lionel Messi, they still look vulnerable, not least with the prospect of a 38-year-old Nicolás Otamendi potentially starting in defence.
Algeria will not be intimidated by Argentina, they'll relish the battle, while they have the sharpness of movement in midfield - not to mention the width and dynamism provided by Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rafik Belghali - to cause trouble for the South Americans.
Algeria have often raised their game against heavyweights at the World Cup - notably matches against Germany in 1982 and 2014 - and this could be one of those rare tournament evenings where one of the global giants is given a bloody nose.
A first-ever all-African World Cup match
In tournaments past, it was never on the cards for African teams to meet at the tournament; teams couldn't be drawn together, and with so few advancing to the knockouts, the prospects of two sides from the continent meeting each other were negligible.
In 2026, it's a different story, and I predict that in 2026, we'll see a first ever all-African World Cup match.
The expanded tournament means that over a fifth of the field are African teams, and should seven (my tip) progress to the knockouts, that would represent almost 22 percent of the teams meeting in the Last 32.
Likely the best option for an all-African clash will be in Arlington, Texas on June 30, where the runners-up of Group E and the Runners-up of Group I are set to meet in the Last 16.
Assuming these two groups go to form, and Senegal and Ivory Coast finish as runners-up behind France and Germany, this would be a true West African derby on the grandest stage.