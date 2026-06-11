Six bold predictions for Africa at FIFA World Cup - Mohamed Salah flops, Omar Marmoush stars

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African teams enter the World Cup with more momentum than ever before in light of Morocco's unprecedented run to the semi-finals in Qatar, which changed the landscape for the continent's sides.

The expanded 48-team format gives Africa considerable representation and opportunity, while the recent Africa Cup of Nations could also put the continent's teams at an advantage, with eight of the ten squads having recently experienced elite tournament football together.

Expectations are no longer limited to the quarterfinals or isolated upsets, and several African sides will harbour genuine hopes of (at least) registering their best ever World Cup showing.

Here are Ed Dove's six bold predictions for the continent's 10 teams over the next six weeks.

An African team returns to the semifinal, but it may not be Morocco

Morocco will face staunch competition from several other fellow African nations for a FIFA World Cup semifinal berth. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

Morocco's run to the final four in Qatar changed the global perception of African football, and in 2026, it's a fair ambition for the continent to repeat the feat and prove that the Atlas Lions' success was not a one-off anomaly.

The bold prediction here is that an African team reaches the semis for the second consecutive tournament, although while Morocco may be the outstanding bet to do so, they aren't the only side capable of such a run.

Senegal, the Ivory Coast and even Algeria each all possess the tactical maturity, the talent, the squad depth to go deep in the tournament, particularly if they can harbour the emotional energy that momentum would bring.

The Teranga Lions - African champions on the field earlier this year - are a unified bunch and have the most balanced squad profile for a deep tournament run; their attack is mobile and diverse, their midfield is muscular and dominant, while they're experienced at the back.

The Elephants have one of the tournament's most explosive rosters of attacking quality, while Algeria have the technical quality - and the tenacity - to repeat Morocco's controlled performances (with a little more bite) against stronger opponents this time around.

Morocco remain the best bet to go deep - despite their growing injury concerns - but they aren't the only hot pick for a continental run deep into the final four.

In previous editions, Cameron in 1990, Senegal in 2002, Ghana in 2010 and Morocco in 2022 were framed as isolated miracles. Expect a CAF team to prove this year that exception could become the new standard.

Three African quarterfinalists

In the entire history of the World Cup, only four African teams have reached the quarterfinals - this year, I'm backing the continent's sides to almost match that return in a single tournament.

Morocco are the obvious contenders, while the strengths of the Ivorians, Algerians and Senegalese have been mentioned above.

Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo might be other contenders.

The former will be quietly confident that their group - Iran, New Zealand, Belgium - gives them a great opportunity of advancing to the knockouts for the first time, and should they progress behind the Diables Rouges, a Last 32 game against perhaps Turkey or Paraguay is unlikely to intimidate them.

The Congolese, returning to the tournament for the first time in 52 years, boast a talented and balanced squad, while the tactical nous of Sebastien Desabre gives them a great chance of advancing alongside Portugal from Group K.

If this Leopards side pick up steam, with their breadth of attacking options, and a purpose to their run - given the Ebola and geopolitical problems back home - they could be set for a fairytale run.

Will Mohamed Salah be outshone by Omar Marmoush at the FIFA World Cup? Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We got a little glimpse into this dynamic at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Mohamed Salah often found himself squeezed out of games, while Omar Marmoush - with his speed and sharp running - found plenty of opportunity in behind or while dribbling at opposition defences.

Expect a repeat again at the World Cup, where opponents may be so focused on silencing Salah and his extensive aura, that Marmoush is afforded room to manoeuvre.

Both men have a point to prove; Salah to leave his mark on a major tournament after years of underwhelming AFCONs, while Marmoush has to reassert himself after a poor second season at Manchester City.

The latter started just eight league games for City this season, and should be fresh, whereas Salah's star is on the wane, and it remains to be seen how - turning 34 during the tournament - he will be able to adapt to the rigours of a World Cup in such climatic conditions.

Could this tournament be remembered not as Salah's final act, but as the moment Marmoush renounces himself as a genuinely elite forward?

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