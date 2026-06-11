Mexico vs South Africa LIVE! Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup opener

Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it's here at last! ESPN will be following the opening match between South Africa and hosts Mexico live, giving you all the insights and news from El Estadio Azteca.

Bafana and El Tri are, as everyone knows by now, reprising the opening match of the 2010 edition in Johannesburg, which ended in a 1-1 draw. That match saw Siphiwe Tshabalala rocketing the ball into the back of the net to score South Africa's first World Cup goal. Absolute scenes!

Will there be a repeat of that Mzansi joy, or will Mexico City party into the night?

Bafana Bafana opened the scoring with a Siphiwe Tshabalala thunderbolt when the teams kicked off the 2010 World Cup at Soccer City in Johannesburg 16 years ago to the day. Rafael Márquez equalised to salvage a point. After South Africa lost 3-0 to Uruguay in their next game, they could not recover and bowed out in style with a 2-1 win over France.

South Africa are chasing their first knockout stage appearance at the FIFA World Cup, while Mexico will be chasing their first ever semi-final spot.