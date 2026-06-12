Sindhu, Tanvi in action at Australian Open QF, Indians look for Archery World Cup medals: Indian Sports LIVE, June 12

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Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is a big year, with the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and two Chess World Championships. The month of June meanwhile, is similarly action packed - and you can go through the schedule in ESPN's sports calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on June 12, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: The BWF Australian Open Super 500 tournament continues with PV Sindhu, Tanvi Sharma, and the men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun in the quarterfinals.

Archery: The Archery World Cup Stage 3 continues in Shanghai with individual matches on today.

Chess: Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi are in action at the UzChess Cup 2026.

What happened yesterday?