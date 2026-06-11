PWHL's Seattle Torrent hire Christine Bumstead as next head coach

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SEATTLE -- The PWHL's Seattle Torrent hired Christine Bumstead as their second head coach in franchise history on Thursday.

Bumstead was the team's assistant coach last year under head coach Steve O'Rourke, who was fired in May after the Torrent finished last in the league in their first season.

"Long before I was a part of the league, I was inspired by what the PWHL is building, and so I do not take this opportunity lightly;" Bumstead said in a statement. "I feel incredibly fortunate to play a role in sparking dreams for the next generation of players. The best is still ahead for Seattle Torrent hockey, and we can't wait to continue growing."

Christine Bumstead has been named the Seattle Torrent's second head coach in franchise history. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

During the 2026-27 season, the PWHL will have at least four female head coaches, including Ottawa's Carla MacLeod and Montreal's Kori Cheverie, both of whom took part in the PWHL's first Walter Cup Final involving two teams coached by women.

Earlier this week, PWHL Las Vegas general manager Dominique DiDia said Kim Weiss is set to become the team's first head coach.

Before taking a job with the Torrent last year, Bumstead spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's team. The native of Winnipeg simultaneously coached in player development with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades, making history in 2023 as the first female coach in the organization's history.